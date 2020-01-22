A Glasgow woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing a man during a fight.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers responded to a Columbia Avenue location regarding a disturbance and made contact with Jennifer S. Bowles, 36, who reportedly told police she had stabbed a man with a knife during an altercation.
The man had injuries that were not life-threatening.
Bowles was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault.
