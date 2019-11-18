GLASGOW — A Barren County woman who pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal crash was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.
Lee Ann Tarry, 49, of Glasgow, was sentenced by Barren Circuit Judge John Alexander on charges of second-degree manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Tarry was behind the wheel of a 2013 Cadillac that struck a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt carrying Shanda Shockley, 24, of Glasgow on Jan. 26, 2018.
Shockley's car was stopped at the traffic light in the southbound lane of Veterans Outer Loop.
A toxicology report from Kentucky State Police said Tarry had a blood-alcohol content of 0.263 percent hours after the crash, more than three times the legal limit for drivers.
Tarry accepted a plea deal in September that reduced a murder charge against her to second-degree manslaughter. The 10-year sentence is the maximum for a second-degree manslaughter conviction.
"I never thought I'd ever be in this position," Tarry said in court Monday. "I just want to tell (Shockley's family) how sorry I am. If there was anything I could do to change this, I would."
Barren County Commonwealth's Attorney John Gardner read aloud victim impact statements from Shockley's father, Donovan Shockley, and her grandfather, John Shepherd.
The letters from Shockley's relatives expressed grief at their loss and hope that Tarry can use her experience to deter others from drinking and driving.
"I want Mrs. Tarry to know I do not hate her, but I'm very disappointed in her actions on that day," Donovan Shockley said in his written statement.
Shepherd said in his statement that it was not in his nature to hold a grudge and that he was willing to forgive Tarry, even though he had not been asked to do so.
Tarry's attorney, Steve Romines, filed a motion last week for Tarry to be placed on a probation, arguing that she has no other criminal history and feels "contrite and extremely remorseful" for her actions.
Accompanying Romines' motion were 10 letters of support from people in the community, including several customers at Tarry's beauty salon.
Alexander said he was persuaded that Tarry was remorseful, but imposed the 10-year sentence, saying that the punishment was appropriate in this case.
"At this time, I do not feel I would be doing my job ... if I thought (probation) was a sufficient punitive outcome for a case where somebody has lost their life," Alexander said.
