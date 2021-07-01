GLASGOW – Any doubts about where to turn in Barren County for help with small business development or industrial recruiting will soon be gone.
The Barren County Economic Authority, which traditionally has dealt mostly with industrial recruiting, and the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce that works more with small businesses announced Wednesday they are merging.
The upcoming retirement of longtime chamber Executive Vice President Ernie Myers prompted the marriage of the two organizations, which in January will be headed by current BCEA Executive Director Maureen Carpenter.
“When Ernie made his announcement that he was planning to retire, we started planning how to move forward,” said Treva Shirley, president of the chamber board of directors. “What better time to consolidate?”
At a news conference in the chamber’s offices, Shirley said leaders of the two organizations had been talking about consolidation even before Myers made his retirement announcement early this year.
“For years we’ve talked about how we could more closely affiliate the chamber and the economic authority,” she said. “We’ll have a single point of contact for all business services.”
Shirley said the two organizations formed a consolidation committee and worked for about six months before arriving at a plan that keeps the boards of directors of both bodies in place, with Carpenter at the helm.
“When it came down to it, it just made sense,” said Carpenter, who worked in economic development for the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce for several years before taking the position with the BCEA in 2019.
“I’m looking forward to honoring the traditions of the chamber while focusing on growing our economy,” she said.
A news release said the combined organization will be housed in the city of Glasgow building at 126 E. Public Square “until a plan for a more permanent home can be developed.”
Shirley said plans are in the works to name the consolidated organization “Barren Inc. – the Barren County Chamber of Commerce,” but she said that name change will be voted on July 15 by the full chamber membership.
The consolidation was welcome news for local leaders like Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale.
“This is going to eliminate some duplicated services,” Hale said. “We’ll be able to show a unified front when it comes to economic development and the chamber.”
Hale said the retirement of Myers, who served in the past as executive director of Barren County’s economic development organization before serving 17 years as the chamber’s chief executive, is a loss to the community.
“That’s a lot of knowledge that’s on its way out the door,” Hale said. “But he has taught us a lot.”
Myers, 72, said he has been associated with the chamber for more than 50 years, either as a member or as its top executive.
He’s on board with the consolidation, saying: “I support this very much. There won’t be a change in the board, and I believe Maureen will do a yeoman’s job of pointing them in the right direction.”
Carpenter said the combined organization “will still have a priority focus on economic development,” but she said she is “excited to get out and learn more from our small businesses and determine how we can serve them.”
She has a number of economic development projects in the works, including building a 100,000-square-foot speculative building in the Highland Glen Industrial Park and development of the new 152-acre South Cooper Industrial Park on New Bowling Green Road.