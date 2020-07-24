Highland Cinemas in Glasgow has closed its doors once again because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Marquee Cinemas, which owns Highland Cinemas, announced on its Facebook page Thursday night that it was temporarily closing all locations.
“Due to the recent shift in new releases, we have decided to temporarily close all locations,” Marquee Cinemas said in the post. “We will continue to evaluate the situation as it evolves and make adjustments accordingly. Please check back for updates or visit our website at www.marquee cinemas.com.”
Highland Cinemas was the only indoor theater in the area that had reopened since the pandemic forced closures in March. Highland Cinemas opened last month and showed mostly classic films like “Ghostbusters” and “Jaws” with a few recent releases mixed in.
The closure came on the heels of Regal Cinemas, which owns both theaters in Bowling Green, announcing this week that it has pushed back its reopening indefinitely.
Regal Cinemas originally said it would reopen July 17 but pushed the reopening date back to July 31 earlier this month.
Major releases like “Tenet” and “Mulan” were slated to debut domestically in August, but both films were pulled from the release schedule earlier this week because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases. That left no major releases on the schedule for the foreseeable future.
Franklin Drive-In, which reopened in May, is the only current option for moviegoers in this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.