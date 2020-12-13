Glasgow’s Span Tech, a manufacturer of conveyor systems for moving its customers’ products, is itself on the move.
Span Tech, located for the past 15 years in a Cleveland Avenue plant, will be moving to the 42,000-square-foot former home of the Sitel call center at 101 Hilltopper Way near the Western Kentucky University Glasgow campus.
Sitel closed the call center in January, and Span Tech purchased the building at auction. Span Tech Chief Operations Officer Tiffany Somerville said the family-owned company’s plan is to use the existing building for offices and build a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on the 10.3-acre property.
“We’ll continue operating here in this (Cleveland Avenue) building while we work on construction of the new building and a transition plan,” said Somerville, the daughter of Span Tech founder Bud Layne.
Somerville said the company plans to add 40 jobs to its current workforce of 87. Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority documents said Span Tech plans to invest $13.2 million in the new building and create the 40 new jobs over the next 10 years.
Construction of the new manufacturing and warehousing facility is expected to take a year, Somerville said.
The move to larger quarters is in keeping with the growth of Span Tech, which started in Glasgow in 1981.
“My mother and father started the company out of the garage at our house,” Somerville said. “We’ve grown to where we now ship internationally.”
Somerville said Span Tech manufactures custom conveyer systems for customers in such sectors as food and beverage production, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.
“I’ve been here five years, and we’ve progressively added jobs each year,” Somerville said. “We’ve added about 30 jobs over the last five or six years.”
The new manufacturing building will allow Span Tech to keep pace with that growth and also boost efficiency, according to Somerville.
“We’ll be able to customize how we want to lay out the production area,” she said.
The KEDFA documents list an average hourly wage of $18 (including benefits) for the jobs Span Tech will create.
If it meets employment targets, the company is eligible for tax incentives totaling $400,000 over the next 10 years.
