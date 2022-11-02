Board of Commissioners met Tuesday
The Bowling Green Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. They approved the city's FY22 financial report and addressed other business items. 

 By SARAH MICHELS smichels@bgdailynews.com

Bowling Green is in "good financial standing" after the pandemic, according to this year's audit. 

