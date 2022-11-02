Bowling Green is in "good financial standing" after the pandemic, according to this year's audit.
Vivian Grise, the city's audit committee chair, told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday that auditors found that Bowling Green's annual financial report fairly represented the city's position.
There were no material weaknesses or deficiencies in the city's internal controls and no corrections or misstatements detected in the audit. Bowling Green's net financial position increased by 19% over FY21, mostly due to the purchase of capital assets, reduction of liabilities and updated pension-related costs, she said.
The city currently has a $151.7 million balance.
"Everything was just glowing," said City Commissioner Melinda Hill, also a member of the audit committee. "Our citizens should be very proud of this city."
In other city commission news, an ordinance to amend the code of ordinances was approved at Tuesday's meeting. The city is changing its language concerning the transient room tax to mirror similar changes made by the Kentucky legislature upon House Bill 8's passage this summer.
The amendment clarifies and includes additional language regarding which types of overnight accommodations are subject to the 3% tax on people, firms or organizations who let out rooms for overnight stays.
The HB 8 language specifically identifies the tax as applying to "the rental of any room or rooms, lodgings, campsites, or accommodations furnished by any hotel, motel, inn, tourist camp, tourist cabin, campgrounds, recreational vehicle parks, or any other place in which rooms, lodgings, campsites, or accommodations are regularly furnished to transients."
In addition, the amended ordinance adds travel agencies to the scope of taxable entities.
The Board of Commissioners also approved a $83,400 bid for the latest round of sidewalk repairs. Each year, the city sets aside money in its capital improvement budget for two different zones of sidewalks, said City Manager Jeff Meisel.
This year's zones will cover portions of 13th, 14th, College, State and Chestnut streets and repair about 625 square yards of cracked or missing sidewalk, said City Engineer Melissa Cansler.
Meisel said the deadline for repairs, which will be done by Baker Contracting LCC, is Jan. 31, 2023.
