GO bg Transit cuts hours

Community Action of Southern Kentucky cut some GO bg Transit routes Thursday in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
A news release from the agency, which contracts with the city to operate the transit system, said weekday service on routes 1, 2, 3 and 4 will operate on a reduced schedule, ending operations at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.
Routes 5 and 6 will not be affected at this time.
“GO bg Transit continues to prioritize the safety and health of our staff and riders and remains dedicated to minimizing any impact on service operations,” the news release said. “GO bg Transit is stepping up its cleaning activities with extra sanitization efforts on high touched areas. Passengers are encouraged to practice (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines on and off transit vehicles so not to negate cleaning activities and extra sanitation efforts.”
The agency’s paratransit operating hours have not changed, but because many businesses and agencies have adjusted their hours, users might need to revise trip reservations by calling GO bg Transit’s customer service at 270-782-3163.
– Follow News Director Wes Swietek on Twitter @BGDNgovtbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.