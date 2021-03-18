GO bg Transit announced a partnership between the Intel company Moovit and Token Transit that will allow riders in Bowling Green to purchase and validate tickets from their phones seamlessly and safely.
The partnership between the three entities enables riders to plan, pay and navigate through the city while using the free Moovit app.
Formerly, people had to purchase their tickets from the transit center before showing their pass to get on board. Now, riders don’t even have to walk into the center as they just have to use the app to make their ticket purchase.
GO bg Transit Manager Robert Gill said the move also saves taxpayer money.
“Our main goal is to enhance public transportation here in Bowling Green,” Gill said. “We were trying to figure out ways to enhance the community’s experience on our transits, and this is safer, quicker and more efficient.”
Gill said the center will no longer have to pay for maintenance costs due to the system being electronic. Overall, the move will help reduce the strain on GO bg’s budget.
Gill said the use of the Moovit is free while GO bg Transit is paying a “minimal percentage” to the Token Transit service.
Once a user launches the Moovit app, inputs their destination and selects their transportation route, Moovit will display the total cost of the trip, enable in-app ticket purchasing and provide a unique QR code for ticket validation.
The app will display a digital ticket and QR code that can be visually inspected or scanned at validation machines.
Gill said Moovit and Token Transit were the “cheapest and most up-to-date” options to use locally.
“Bowling Green has grown with a mixed culture recently so we also wanted people to use technology that’s used in larger cities throughout the world,” Gill said. “The Moovit app has helped 950 million users conveniently get around 3,400 cities across 112 countries since its launch in 2012.”
Moovit can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android devices.
The app provides users real-time arrival information so riders know exactly when their bus is arriving, a live direction feature with get off alerts to provide guidance for the entire journey and service alerts to avoid disruptions.
“With seamless integration of mobile ticketing and payment providers, users no longer need to search pockets for change or stand in line to top up monthly transit passes,” Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s chief growth and marketing officer, said in a news release. “We are excited to partner with Token Transit and GO bg Transit to offer Bowling Green riders a convenient, efficient and safer way to pay for transit.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
