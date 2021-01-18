Now Harold Vontress has seen it all, and it only took a century.
Bundled in a patchwork quilt on a bone-chilling Sunday afternoon as he sat beneath a portable canopy outside his Graham Drive home, Vontress witnessed a parade of some four dozen vehicles – many decorated with balloons and most dropping off gifts – drive by.
A Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department truck even blasted a “Happy Birthday” message to Vontress over its loudspeaker.
On this day, when Vontress joined the 0.00029 percent of Americans who have reached age 100, he was not only a centenarian but a cynosure.
He was the center of attention, just as he was back on Jan. 17, 1921, when he was born to Buddy and Lizzie Vontress in the Warren County community of Alvaton.
One of eight children, Vontress has persevered through 10 decades that involved breaking horses, plowing 40-acre fields by mule and getting up before the sun to make the doughnuts.
A life that included Great Depression-era farm work that paid 50 cents a day and more than three decades of early-morning work at Riley’s Bakery was honored Sunday for its longevity as well as for what his acquaintances see as exemplarity.
“He’s well-deserving,” said James Broyles, a longtime friend and fishing buddy of Vontress who is a deacon at the 11th Street Missionary Baptist Church that organized Sunday’s drive-by party. “I’ve sort of adopted him as my dad.
“God has blessed him, and he has found favor with God. I find great joy in being around him and listening to his stories.”
The stories are numerous, and they include accounts of attending the one-room Alvaton school and milking “25 to 30” cows by hand in the wee hours before then spending a full day working the farm fields.
“I went to school until about the fifth or sixth grade, then my dad needed me to work on the farm,” Vontress said during an interview at the 11th Street church where he has been a member for 15 years. “You had to do whatever you could to get by.”
Such stories also resonate with relatives like nephew Nathan Nunn, who drove from Indiana on Sunday to be at the celebration.
Vontress and his wife, Myrtle, who died at age 81 in 2000, had no children of their own; but Nunn looks up to his uncle like a father.
“He’s just awesome,” Nunn said. “Just to see him make it to 100 is great. To hear the stories about things he has been through in life is amazing.”
Vontress says he only had two “permanent jobs” in his life: working as a farm laborer for more than 30 years and working at Riley’s Bakery for another three decades.
Both were demanding jobs, but Vontress moonlighted doing yard work to make extra money.
“He’d leave the bakery and then go mow yards,” recalled Sandy Riley, whose husband Dan Riley ran the bakery during most of Vontress’s tenure. “He was an exceptional employee. I wish we had more like him. He was a hard worker.”
Vontress retired from the bakery in the 1990s but continued mowing lawns for several more years. He was mowing his own lawn until a couple of years ago, when he fell and broke a hip that has been surgically repaired.
Today, his only concession to the hip fracture and his advanced age is the use of a cane while walking.
“I’m blessed to be doing as good as I am,” Vontress said.
Although he downplays the significance of reaching the century mark, Vontress’s achievement of being one of only about 97,000 centenarians in the country is a big deal that was even acknowledged by Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday.
Rev. Carl Whitfield, pastor of the 11th Street church that organized Sunday’s celebration, read a letter from Beshear that said of Vontress: “You’re truly an inspiration to the many people who know and love you.”
Vontress, who has only one younger sibling still living, doesn’t offer a secret to his longevity beyond his acceptance of Christianity and a commitment to clean living that he made in his 60s.
“That’s the thing I’m most proud of,” he said. “I was running around some when I was younger, but I changed my ways.
“I used to drink and smoke, but I quit that on my own. I decided to serve the Lord.”
He has followed through on that decision, according to Whitfield.
“There’s no question that he’s a spiritual person who knows God,” said the pastor. “If you’re around him long enough, you know he’s a product of God’s grace and mercy.
“He looks to be a servant, and he just loves helping people.”
Whitfield said Sunday’s celebration had been in the works ever since the church honored Vontress on his 95th birthday.
The church’s fellowship hall now has a “100 Club” wall that has a plaque honoring Vontress as its lone member.
Vontress received a duplicate of the plaque after Sunday’s parade, which Whitfield said was a Plan B for honoring the 100-year-old.
“We had a big birthday dinner for him when he turned 95,” Whitfield said. “We’ve been planning this ever since. When COVID-19 happened, we had to change things around.
“We weren’t going to let this 100th birthday go by without doing something.”
