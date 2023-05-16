A long-term crisis pregnancy support center is in the works thanks to a collaboration between Bowling Green’s Catholic churches.
Members of both Holy Spirit and St. Joseph Catholic churches are renovating a Holy Spirit property to create a temporary home for up to six pregnant women who need help getting back on their feet.
Katharyn Byrne of Holy Spirit said the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson case, which overturned Roe v. Wade, kicked the project into gear after a few years of talk.
“When abortion became illegal, that gave us the impetus to get moving,” Byrne said. “We talked about it and talked about it, but it’s not an easy thing to do.”
Suzanne Ogawa, a member of St. Joseph’s parishioners council, said she had been feeling called to put action behind her pro-life beliefs in the wake of the Dobbs decision.
“I had a conversation with Katharyn’s husband, Mike, at another ministry meeting, that I’m feeling called to do more,” she said. “He said ‘it’s funny you should ask, we’ve been talking about it as well.’ ”
Ogawa said from that point, the project has been in high gear.
The property will be named the Saint Gianna Crisis Pregnancy Home after St. Gianna Beretta Molla, the Italian pediatrician known for refusing to terminate the pregnancy of her fourth child after a tumor was discovered in her uterus. She is the patron saint of mothers, physicians and unborn children.
“It’s not enough to say ‘don’t have an abortion.’ You have to help the woman out so she can be able to have a healthy pregnancy and take care of her baby,” Byrne said.
Missy Monroe, also of Holy Spirit, said the home will treat “the entire person.”
“Spiritually, economically, educationally, emotionally,” Monroe said. “To help her get on her feet, to support herself and that baby.”
Living Hope Baptist and Vineyard Workers Church each have their own pregnancy support centers, but neither of them have a place for women to stay for an extended period of time. Holy Spirit’s four-bed, two-bath vacant property will allow for that.
“Just in talking to resources like the Family Enrichment Center, Lifeskills, BRASS, there is definitely a need for this,” Ogawa said.
Women will be able to work on their GEDs, take parenting and health classes, meet one-on-one with mentors to set post-pregnancy goals and access counseling services all within the home.
“We’ll help them find the agencies that can help them afterwards and also hopefully prepare them for their education and simple life skills,” Byrne said.
Daytime and nighttime house mothers will be employed to take care of the women. Byrne said the home will not discriminate based on where they are in their lives – as long as they agree to the house rules, there is a place for them.
“The goal is to give women a safe, nurturing place to have their pregnancies, have their babies and get their lives together,” Byrne said.
Before the home can start accepting women – Byrne said the goal is to open by the fall – there is renovation to be done to the house.
Carpets have to be removed, the downstairs tub has to be redone to accommodate pregnant users and the dining room will need to be expanded to fit a communal eating and classroom space.
“Once the renovations get done, things can really roll along,” Byrne said. “A parishioner has offered to supply all the furniture. He owns a furniture store. There’s a long line of ladies that want to give us sheets and cookware, that sort of thing.”
Monroe wants the project to extend past local Catholic parishes.
“We’re looking at including Catholic parishes in surrounding counties that want to help and other denominations here in town,” she said. “We’re open to all of it.”
Ogawa said those from all faiths have expressed interest in supporting the home. She said it’s “a beautiful thing.”
“We’re all Catholic, obviously, but it’s not about just being Catholic,” she said. “You don’t have to be Catholic in order to be able to help.”
Monroe stressed that the pregnancy home is not a “one-and-done” – if a tenant fails a drug test, and is still pregnant after a 30-day stay in rehab, “we can talk to them again.”
“We always want to give people a second chance,” Monroe said. “We all need that.”
Ogawa said a fundraising event will be held Sept. 23 at La Gala. The project is always in need of financial support and is in the process of finding its house mother staff. Volunteers are needed for mentoring and also for taking care of the property’s lawn.
She called the pregnancy home “a God thing.”
“God’s been all over this,” she said.
– For more information or to find out how to get involved, contact Holy Spirit’s office at (270) 842-7777.