On a sunny Wednesday morning, Vineyards Workers Church Pastor Don Fricks sits in a nondescript, unassuming house on Magnolia Street.
A white sign sits right outside, with Pregnancy Support Center written in green lettering.
While its outward appearance is modest, inside the center, lives are changed.
Fricks got involved with the Pregnancy Support Center in 1987, and has made it his ministry ever since.
The center offers one-on-one biblically based counseling, parental training, pregnancy tests and emergency resources like maternity and baby clothing, baby formula and diapers to pregnant women concerned about their path forward. All services are free and confidential.
Fricks and Carol Aldridge, the only two people who see clients, make no effort to deceive their clients.
They are guided by their faith, do not encourage or make referrals for abortion ever and ideally would like to keep the family unit together. They also support adoption in cases where the mother is not ready to raise a child.
But while they may invite clients to church, they never require attendance or Bible study.
One woman who visited the center about a year ago, and wished to remain anonymous for privacy reasons, said that she was originally on edge about going.
She is not a religious person, but she needed help coming up with a plan once she discovered she was pregnant with her third child.
“A lot of programs that assist people are usually very pushy – like they want you to observe their beliefs – and they’re not. They’re just there to help people,” she said.
“... The expectation was I was gonna get a bunch of pamphlets and stuff about church, and possibly a little help with diapers. But then the reality was they went above and beyond to make sure I had everything I needed for my new baby and stuff that I even didn’t need.”
Until about four years ago, the Magnolia Street center was the only one of its kind in Bowling Green. It’s open to all ages, ethnicities and religions, Frick said.
The other is The Hope Center for Pregnancy, which opened its doors in January 2019 and is located on the campus of Living Hope Baptist Church.
He has seen generations of people go through the center. Sometimes, the women who have used the center come back when their child is a teenager. A few of those children have now gotten pregnant themselves, Frick said.
“People have come back and said how much they were so grateful because, well, I’ve not only got a child that’s now having children, but I’m a grandmother now because I made that right decision,” he said.
In the past decade or so before the pandemic, the center typically had about 70 to 110 visits a month. Now, it’s at about a third of that number. The center used to see more teenagers, but now, the most common age range is 20 to 25.
The center’s basement is stockpiled with baby and maternity clothing. There are racks upon racks of onesies, a “pink corner” and boxes of bras and baby shoes.
Fricks and Aldridge call it “the store.” Each woman gets six items of maternity clothing during her pregnancy, and once her baby is born, they are eligible for 20 items of baby attire.
Every 60 days, baby clothing can be exchanged to account for bigger sizes and changing seasons. Couples who complete parental training – a four-hour session covering finances, attitude, how to love one’s child unconditionally and discipline – can earn a “baby shower,” with extra points for newborn necessities.
No matter the points, Fricks said they always give extra, and make sure people have what they need.
The Vineyard Workers Church funds about 35-40% of the center’s monthly expenses, and the rest comes from the community.
There are no fundraisers, no billboards, no required donations. Four times a year, the center sends a newsletter to about 100 churches and hears back from 10-15% of them.
Some months, the center’s bank account gets down to $500 to $1,500, but it typically stays several thousand in the black.
Still, Fricks doesn’t worry about paying the bills.
“One month, somebody comes in with $1,500, or next month, somebody else comes in with a donation. In the course of the year, God provides,” he said.
“... That’s God’s favor on us. If we’re doing His work, we don’t have to beg for funds, we don’t have to have everybody in the community feeling like they oughta support it.”
Aldridge was retired before she began working at the center. She is one of Frick’s daughters’ mother-in-law. It’s not for the money – that’s very low, she said.
“It’s the opportunity to possibly get one person that you can help administer to,” she said. “We’ve been slower than what we have in previous years and I still will just sit here – someone might come.”