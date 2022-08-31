Deployed soldier's girlfriend starts GoFundMe to save his dog

A GoFundMe has been created by Madeline Jansen to help with the cost of vet bills for her boyfriend's dog, Ace, a German shorthaired pointer who has recently been diagnosed with Addison's disease. Jansen's boyfriend is a deployed special forces soldier. 

 SUBMITTED BY MADELINE JANSEN

As the girlfriend of a deployed special forces soldier, Madeline Jansen of Bowling Green doesn’t have the easiest life and is expected to handle some of the issues on the home front while he is away.