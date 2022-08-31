A GoFundMe has been created by Madeline Jansen to help with the cost of vet bills for her boyfriend's dog, Ace, a German shorthaired pointer who has recently been diagnosed with Addison's disease. Jansen's boyfriend is a deployed special forces soldier.
As the girlfriend of a deployed special forces soldier, Madeline Jansen of Bowling Green doesn’t have the easiest life and is expected to handle some of the issues on the home front while he is away.
One of those issues is pets.
Jansen’s boyfriend has a 2-year-old German shorthaired pointer named Ace who was rushed to the emergency vet last week after she became ill.
The diagnosis was Addison’s disease, a serious autoimmune disorder with flare-ups that can be brought on by stress.
At the request of his special forces commander, the name of Jansen’s boyfriend is not being published by the Daily News.
Jansen said Ace’s illness is treatable, but the projected cost over a lifetime of care is around $24,000 with a monthly cost of $200 to $300 for injections and pills “and that’s if she’s not having a flare-up.”
“This is definitely more than we can handle,” she said. “I want to help alleviate the cost because this dog is literally his best friend. They are inseparable. We just want to make sure he is able to come home to his best friend.”
To help offset the cost of the vet bills, Jansen started a GoFundMe campaign and is hoping that people will look into their hearts and donate to help save Ace’s life.
Jansen said her boyfriend is scheduled to return home in November, but that is subject to change.
Whenever he does return, she wants to make his homecoming special by seeing that Ace is taken care of and is able to receive the treatment she needs.
“She’s definitely his best friend and I swear I think sometimes he would choose the dog over me,” she said jokingly. “She’s the first one to greet him when he walks in the door.”
Jansen said the trio got off to a rocky start because Ace, who they have affectionately nicknamed Goober “because she is just so goofy,” would try to steal her boyfriend’s attention. But she said she has grown fond of Ace and sees her as a reminder of her boyfriend while he is away.
“His family and I cling to this dog and her antics while we weather the months without him,” she said. “I can’t imagine life for us without her let alone a life in which my boyfriend doesn’t have her.”