“Golden Jubilee,” the story of 50 years of work from 1865-1915, is a book written for the General Association of Colored Baptist in Kentucky by Mayes Printing Company of Louisville.
In this book, the Rev. C. H. Parrish, moderator of the General Association of Colored Baptists in Kentucky, is quoted as saying, “Thus saith the Lord God of Israel, “Let my people go. Though ye have lain among the pots, yet shall ye be as the wings of a dove covered with silver, and her feathers with yellow gold. And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
Moderator Parrish brings this message to all who had gathered for the 50-year Golden Jubilee.
In this message, Parrish speaks about the accomplishments made by Black Americans 50 years after the end of slavery and the Civil War. He credits God for the success made in those years.
He says, “Truly God has been with us in all the years of our freedom as He was with our fathers in all the years of their slavery. Fifty years ago, God found us among the pots. The lowest in position and doing the hardest work, poor and friendless with no one to help us. We never could have succeeded if God had not helped us.”
Afterward, the moderator tells about the successes in the Black community nationwide. The following topics provide excerpts of what was included in the book:
Some said that we would soon die out
“We were then (1865) 4,441,830, we are now according to the 1910 census, 9,828,294, an increase of over 120 percent (41.1 million 2020). We owned no property (1865) but now has astonished the world. There are today a million of the farms of the country under the control of colored farmers, an aggregate of 25 million acres of land, a larger aggregate area than comprises the countries of England, Belgium, Denmark and Switzerland combined. About 225,00 of these farms were reported by the census as being owned by colored people, as against practically no farms owned 50 years ago.”
Progress and education
“Fifty years ago, not more than 10 in 100 could read and write, but now 70 in every 100 colored persons in this country can read and write. Fifty years ago practically, there were not colored persons in attendance in the public schools; There are today nearly 2 million colored children in public schools of the country taught by 25,000 colored teachers. Aside from the public schools, the colored man has developed and owns about 200 private institutions of learning. They have contributed during the 50 years to these schools more than $50 million (over $1.5 billion in today’s money) aside from the amount which they have contributed in taxes which was not less than $55 million (over 1.6 billion).”
Business process
“Not only upon the farms have Negroes made success, but they have developed many lines of labor undreamed of 50 years ago. According to census of 1900, there were 1,186 manufactures, 82 merchants, 187 commercial travelers, 475 bookkeepers and accountants, 150 officials in banks.”
Professions
“There has been developed during these 50 years the Negro professional service, a line of endeavor practically unknown 50 years ago. There are today something like 75,000 Negroes in professions, representing physicians, lawyers, teachers, professors in colleges, journalists, engineers, literary people, artist and others.”
Homeownership
“There has also been developed in these 50 years the home-owning Negro. In the country at large, there are 500,000 Negros who own homes and farms valued over $1 billion. (about $30 billion in today’s money).”
Literature and inventions
“Then there are other lines, for instance in literary pursuits. This is a new line. In our Congressional Library, there are registered upward of 6,000 names of colored people who are authors and have copyrighted books. In the Patent Office, there are patents of 1,000 colored people. Some most valuable patents have been granted to colored men, connected with the telephone system, the railway system and many other things which are of value in the development of our country. The inventions of colored men have never been brought out.”
Moderator Parrish
On Pages 32-33 of The Golden Jubilee, the following utterance by a white member of Congress was made on the floor of Congress in 1915 and is recorded in the book. The passage states: “We should do all we can do to combat the spirit of persecution and prejudice which confronts the Negroes of this country and to assure to them every right, privilege and opportunity to which every citizen of the United States is entitled.
“The Negroes ask no favors, no privileges, no special advantages. They ask no indulgence of their shortcomings, or any unusual economic and education opportunities. They ask only equal opportunity, equality in the courts of the land. We should bestir ourselves to aid the Negroes, not embarrass them or shame them. We should make them feel that they are a useful and desirable part of our people. No other people has ever made greater progress under like conditions. They have increased in numbers from 1863 to 1915 from 4,500,000 to 10,000,000. They have advanced from almost total illiteracy since emancipation until today seventy per cent can read and write. They have among them musicians, artist, doctors, lawyers, mechanics, artisans, agriculturists, bankers, educators, preachers, merchants and are engaged in every useful occupation. They have accumulated property valued at $700,000,000 , $70 per capita, a more marvelous showing indeed, than has ever been made before anywhere during all civilization.” (That is over $20 billion in today’s dollars) “No other emancipated people have ever made so great a progress in so short a time.” “We should remember that the Negroes constitute one-tenth of our population, that they are God-loving and law-abiding people who should be encouraged in their efforts to teach a higher moral standard. We should help the Negro to help himself.”
As we look at the many accomplishments of our ancestors 50 years after slavery ended, we recognize they accomplished so much without the rights that Black Americans have today. There were no voting rights, segregation was the law of the land, Jim Crow ran rampant, no Civil Rights Bill, no Brown vs Board of Education victory, no HUD to assist with housing, no Affirmative Action to afford opportunities in employment, no equal rights, no welfare system, no Social Security Administration, and no protection of the Constitution.
These ex-slaves ANSWERED THE CALL of freedom and opportunity in spite of how slim that freedom and opportunity was. It did not matter who opposed them because they believed God was on their side. God had delivered them out of the hands of the oppressor, and God would be with them as they built their lives at the end of slavery.
Our vision today must be like our ancestors who came out of slavery between the years of 1865 and 1915. They focused on opportunities in education, in economics, in professions, in business, in homeownership, in participating in the political process by voting and running for office and other areas where they had an opportunity to better themselves.
This focus they had despite of all the racist things happening to them. They knew who they were and what they could accomplish despite of what they were told and what they were called.
Racism had not gone. It was there and is here now and always will be. Discrimination will continue to exist. Unjust laws and the bias in the judicial system will still exist. There will continue to be housing and work place discrimination. However the obstacles in our society cannot prevent us from accomplishing the task ahead of us. To continue to build on the foundation set by our forefathers. We have a blueprint from our ancestors who are looking on us now as we move forward in this country. Our Black History in this country shows how any ethnic group can overcome any obstacles life presents. The Civil Rights Movement has raised the standard for everyone. It is like the rising tide that raises every boat in the harbor no matter what size the boat is or who owns the boat. We all must identify the correct problem that is preventing us from accomplishing with great success, the things our ancestors accomplished without the laws we now have. It is time for every citizen in these United States of America to not be quiet on injustice no matter where it shows up.
It has been said by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “There is no gain without struggle.”
— Pastor Ron Whitlock Sr. is an author, pastor and has a great passion for history. He has a BA in religious studies and history from WKU, is a former president of the NAACP and has served on boards and commissions.