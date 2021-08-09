Nearly five decades after he flew fighter bombers in Vietnam, Preston Hall took to the skies again Saturday.
With both feet firmly on the ground.
Hall, a Somerset resident and 1972 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, was in Bowling Green for the Southern Kentucky Model Aero Club’s “Fun Fly” event at the club’s airstrip near Plum Springs.
Using a remote control, he piloted a scale model of a T-28 trainer airplane of the type used by both the Air Force and Navy as far back as the 1950s.
Hall, who said he started coming to Bowling Green to fly because Somerset’s model aircraft club lost its field, had the T-28 decorated with historically accurate Navy insignias and even had a tiny pilot in the cockpit.
Although electric-powered, the T-28 model had a sound system that re-created the hum of the Pratt & Whitney engine that powered the real T-28.
“This is aviation at its finest,” Hall said. “Some of the planes have pilots whose heads move, whatever you can imagine. It’s quite a hobby.”
The three dozen or so aviation enthusiasts who turned out for the weekend event at SKYMAC’s 800-foot-long airstrip tend to agree.
While there was the occasional crash, these hobbyists seemed to relish tinkering with the tiny aircraft and controlling them through loops, dives and aerobatics above the cornfield that abuts the airstrip.
“It’s good therapy,” said James McDonald of Bowling Green. “It’s better than paying a doctor $200.”
McDonald, who retired from Bowling Green Municipal Utilities in 2008, said flying remote-controlled aircraft “gets your mind off stuff.”
“It’s like playing golf – you have good days and bad.”
Saturday was mostly a good day for McDonald as he watched his EDF (electric ducted fan) Avanti plane make several passes over the airstrip and reach speeds approaching 100 mph before landing safely.
“It’s a lighter aircraft,” McDonald said of his model made from foam material. “If you crash, it’s easier to put back together.”
McDonald’s sleek Avanti was joined by boxy-looking wooden “Ugly Stick” planes and others of all shapes and sizes.
Among them was a Pitts M-12 biplane that owner David Lewis said was one of “about a dozen” remote-controlled aircraft he owns.
A retired truck driver, the 62-year-old Lewis said he has moved from Nashville to Portland, Tenn., largely because he wanted to be closer to the SKYMAC airstrip.
“I hope to come up here three or four times a month,” he said.
Like Lewis, Bowling Green resident Doug Stradtner is a fan of the SKYMAC facility.
A remote-controlled aircraft hobbyist since 1982, Stradtner has traveled to airstrips in several states to fly planes and says the site near Plum Springs “surpasses a lot of them.”
Stradtner said he and SKYMAC President Joe Grimes spend a good bit of time maintaining the airstrip that was opened in 1991 and trying to grow SKYMAC’s membership, which is now up to 73 people.
“It’s just an enjoyable hobby,” he said. “We have a bunch of good guys as members. I tell a lot of people about the hobby. We’ve had some new people join.”
One of those is Tyler Rice, a Bowling Green resident who resurrected his childhood interest in remote-controlled aircraft less than two years ago.
Rice was on hand Saturday, tinkering with a fiberglass-and-balsa-wood plane he had built and named “Sweet Caroline” in honor of his 7-year-old daughter.
“This is the first one I’ve built since I was a kid,” Rice said. “To me, the building is the fun part of the hobby.”
Grimes said Saturday’s “Fun Fly” is one of two big events held by SKYMAC each year. The second, called “Warbird Alley,” is scheduled Sept. 10-12 and will bring in hobbyists from several states who fly military-type aircraft.
More information about SKYMAC and its events can be found at the skymacbg.com website.