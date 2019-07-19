Bowling Green was one of two communities in Kentucky that Google chose for a program dedicated to helping businesses grow online and helping individuals learn the digital skills that are growing more important in the globalized economy.
On Friday at the Bob Kirby Branch of the Warren County Public Library, a large, multicolored sculpture of the Google logo in front of the building let passersby know the Grow with Google workshops were going on for much of the day.
Before a workshop intended to help business owners set up business profiles with Google and reach people online more effectively, Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, spoke about the impact the internet can have on a developing business.
“The world’s changing. It’s a digital economy,” he said.
Guthrie mentioned a side business started by a Bullitt County woman that, through the internet, was able to grow from one woman making decorative wreaths to a business with six employees shipping wreathes around the world.
“It absolutely can happen,” he said.
Throughout the workshop, Drew Tonsmeire with Google walked business owners, who sat at desks equipped with laptops the tech giant provided, through the process of setting up a business profile through Google and highlighted the importance of posting a store or restaurant’s hours, providing photos, examining data that tracks web traffic and responding to good and bad reviews alike.
“Always respond,” he said. “You want to show that you are actually engaged and listening and you’re not vacant from the business.”
Google Communications and Public Affairs Manager Katherine Williams, who was at the library during the event, said the tour intends to stop at two or three locations in every state to teach local businesses and people about online skills, mostly involving the use of Google tools and services.
“Helpfulness is at the core of everything that Google does. The mission is to make information universally accessible and useful. And these workshops, the goal is to physically manifest that mission,” she said.
“We’re bringing free tools and resources that also live online to communities across the country who need them.”
Williams said the tour is a partnership between Google and the American Library Association.
“What’s so great about our American library system is they are these built-in partners who are already doing a lot of this work for small businesses, job seekers, individuals who want to learn more, so we are able to partner with them and grow across the country,” she said.
Rob Hankins, the library’s communications coordinator, said the event fit in nicely with the library’s mission to provide digital resources to the community.
“Just because Google exists now does not mean that you don’t need libraries because libraries are places that provide internet access,” he said.
Hankins said the library was honored to be chosen as one of two sites in Kentucky for Google’s workshops, the other being the Kenton County Public Library Erlanger branch.
“The fact they’ve chosen Bowling Green, I think it’s great,” he said. “I think it really speaks highly to the potential that they see in this environment and so we’re just excited to be that location for them to bring this to the people and just thankful to the people that came out and were here.”
Shannon Sales was one of roughly 40 people attending the “Get Your Business Online” workshop, which she said she attended so she could learn “the basics in terms of setting up a business profile.”
Sales has been looking into the possibility of starting a business.
“I am kind of dabbling in the entrepreneurial world and I’m a little ignorant of that so I came here to figure out how to get started with technology,” she said.
