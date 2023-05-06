On the outskirts of Warren County, deep into farm country, Jonathan Shell talked with a group of people about his plans for Kentucky agriculture.
The Thursday afternoon stop at Tucker Farms was just the latest in his Defending Ag and Freedom Tour.
He’s been doing this for the past two years, as part of his campaign to be the commonwealth’s next agricultural commissioner.
Thursday, his tour began in Butler County and ended in Barren County, with several southcentral Kentucky stops in between.
Shell is competing against Richard Health for the Republican nomination in the race.
Shell served as the youngest ever member of the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2013-18. Heath currently represents Graves County and part of McCracken County in the House. The two will face off in the primary election on May 16.
The inspiration for Shell’s campaign came from his time in the legislature. He’s a fifth-generation farmer himself, and while in Frankfort, recognized the importance of agriculture to Kentucky’s economic success, he said.
“We’ve got a lot of pressures that are on us from national organizations, from the federal government, putting regulations and things against us in rural Kentucky,” he said.
Federal regulators like the Environmental Protection Agency are trying to “over-regulate” agriculture in a negative way, Shell said.
“The more regulation that you put on anything, the less of it you’re going to get, and we need more agricultural production in the state, less regulation,” he said. “We need regulation that helps protect everything, but we don’t need over regulation to where it burdens our farmers and our businesses in the state.”
After several dozen attendees ate lunch, Shell gave some remarks. He touted his experience in the legislature, where he helped pass so-called right-to-work, tax reform and pro-life legislation.
He also shared his three campaign priorities. First, Shell would try to bring more secondary manufacturing jobs to Kentucky so that agricultural products could be grown, processed, milled and refined all in-state.
Second, he wants to boost farm retail businesses.
“The closer we can get our consumers from the farm gate to the food plate, the more profitable our farmers become, and the more educated that our consumers will become.”
Third, Shell would be a voice for rural Kentucky who is willing to “play offense” against federal regulations.
Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, and Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman came to the event.
Meredith said Shell “represents the next generation for agriculture.” Gorman added that while he’s not an agricultural expert, all the farmers he talks to think he’s the best man for the job.
Tom Tucker, owner of Tucker Farms, said Shell is a good friend who if elected will help make farmers’ voices matter.
“He knows the farmers, knows the people and knows how to communicate what the farmers and the public need,” he said.