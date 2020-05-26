GoPuff, a Philadelphia-based company specializing in delivery of items normally found in convenience stores, is coming to Bowling Green.
Property at 907 Broadway Ave. was approved for a rezoning and Future Land Use Map amendment at the May 21 meeting of the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County, and property owner Thomas Hunt said the 0.46-acre lot will be home to a goPuff warehouse from which deliveries will be made.
The planning commission, meeting by videoconference, also approved amendment of the general development plan for the property to include warehousing and associated delivery service.
The warehouse will be in an existing concrete building on a 0.25-acre portion of the lot that is zoned light industrial. The planning commission approved rezoning an adjacent 0.21-acre portion from light industrial to central business, but Hunt said plans for this portion of the property are yet to be determined.
Kevin Brooks, the attorney representing Hunt, said goPuff could be operating out of the warehouse by “late summer or early fall.”
This warehouse at the former site of Quality Tent & Awning will be the latest in a growing number of locations for goPuff, which has expanded to more than 180 locations since its start less than seven years ago.
“It’s a cool concept,” said Brooks. “It’s basically retail, but it’s all delivery. From what I can see, the product line is like a convenience store.”
According to the goPuff.com website, the company delivers “everyday essentials, from cleaning supplies, home needs and over-the-counter medications to food and drinks” in just minutes. Customers use a mobile app to place orders and are charged a flat delivery fee of $1.95.
The Broadway Avenue site will be goPuff’s third Kentucky location, joining those in Lexington and Louisville. The company also has a location in Nashville. According to its website, goPuff carries more than 2,500 different products and will deliver 24 hours a day.
The rezoning of the 0.21-acre portion will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
The planning commission also approved a rezoning that could lead to more housing units at the Bowling Green Towers apartment complex at 1149 College St. that offers housing for low-income and disabled residents.
United Housing Partners-Bowling Green and the California-based limited liability corporation SP Investment Fund applied to have the 2.53-acre site of Bowling Green Towers rezoned from central business to planned unit development.
According to the rezoning application, the zone change is needed in order to convert the existing structure to 100 percent multifamily residential use and establish parking standards specific to the property and its senior population.
Gil Seton, listed as the principal officer in SP Investment Fund, said the rezoning will allow the owners to convert the commercial space on the ground floor that “hasn’t thrived for some time” into more residential units, boosting the total number of units from 190 to 198.
The rezoning will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
Also approved at the May 21 meeting:
- An application by Jerry and Bonnie Miller to rezone 6.59 acres at 506 Cleveland Drive from agriculture to rural residential in order to divide the property into two single-family residential lots. According to the application, the homes will have at least 1,800 square feet of living space and two-car garages.
- An application by Matt Napier and property owner Charles E. Croslin to rezone 4.34 acres at 600 and 630 Hill Road from agriculture to residential estate in order to divide the property into two single-family residential lots.
Both of those rezonings will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
