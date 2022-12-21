Outgoing judge-executive Mike Buchanon (left) swears in newly-elected judge executive Doug Gorman, surrounded by his family, during a ceremonial swearing-in Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. County officials and state legislators were sworn in before several hundred people. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Outgoing judge-executive Mike Buchanon (left) swears in newly-elected judge executive Doug Gorman, surrounded by his family, during a ceremonial swearing-in Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. County officials and state legislators were sworn in before several hundred people. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
He and other newly elected Warren County officials won't take office until January, but for Doug Gorman, Tuesday's swearing-in at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center was still a milestone event.
"This is ceremonial, but it does really bring it to reality when you're up there and you take that oath," said Gorman, elected last month as Warren County judge-executive. "I'm thrilled to do it in front of so many friends and family."
Gorman was sworn in by outgoing Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, who is stepping down after 29 years as the county's chief executive and saw the county experience rapid industrial and population growth during his tenure.
"We're on a great trajectory, and I want to continue that climb," Gorman said. "I'm honored and humbled to have been mentored by Mike Buchanon. He has done a great job."
Buchanon administered the oath of office to multiple county and state officials Tuesday, and he expressed confidence in those leaders.
"We've had good years the last few years," Buchanon said. "But I can tell you that the new judge-executive, fiscal court and our elected state officials will do a great job.
"The best years for Warren County are yet to come."
In one of his final acts as judge-executive, Buchanon swore in three newly elected county magistrates who will give fiscal court a new look.
Republican Scott Lasley, who won the first district magistrate seat previously held by Gorman, was sworn in along with two other newcomers: Third District Magistrate Rick Williams and Fifth District Magistrate Eric Aldridge.
Magistrates Tom Lawrence (second district), Rex McWhorter (fourth) and Ron Cummings (sixth) were sworn in after winning reelection.
Constables Mike Nade (first district), Daniel Alexander (second), Michael Cox (third), Rick Bruce (fourth), Matt King (fifth) and Pat Dawkins (sixth) were sworn in as well.
Buchanon also administered the oath to County Attorney Amy Milliken, Sheriff Brett Hightower, County Clerk Lynette Yates, Jailer Stephen Harmon, Coroner Kevin Kirby and County Surveyor Barry Claypool.
These four state representatives, all Republicans and each representing a portion of Warren County, were sworn in as well: Michael Meredith (District 19), Kevin Jackson (District 20), Robert Duvall (District 17) and Shawn McPherson (District 22).
Republican Mike Wilson took the oath as District 32 state senator.
The county officials will take office Jan. 2, with the first fiscal court meeting for the magistrates scheduled for Jan. 6.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.