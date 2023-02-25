Republican Doug Gorman gives a victory speech after winning the Warren County Judge-Executive race against Democrat Keith Evanoff and independent Jim Duffer at the Charleston in downtown Bowling Green in November.
Parking and the passing of the torch were the dominant topics at the Friday meeting of the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman was at his last meeting of the group he headed for more than a decade as a county magistrate.
The Authority has seen more than $350 million in downtown development through its management of the downtown TIF district.
After a resolution was read honoring Gorman, elected to the judge-executive position in November, authority member and former Bowling Green Mayor Pasty Sloan said despite their differences, “one important thing we had in common was this community,” she said. “We will greatly miss your wit and wisdom.”
Gorman said as he reflected on the TIF district success, “I’m standing in the thing I’m most proud of.”
He said the $25 million ballpark, home to the minor league Hot Rods since 2009, was built in a staggering nine months.
But, he said, the Ballpark project “was never about baseball, it was about the transformation of downtown Bowling Green ... . It worked out pretty well.”
Authority members also heard a presentation from Bowling Green Downtown Development Coordinator Telia Butler.
She said the expansion of the Fountain Row Entertainment Destination Center to seven days a week is expected by March, once new signage is in place.
The open carry of alcohol in the Fountain Row area is currently allowed only two days per week, but based on positive feedback, the city commission has agreed to expand the effort to boost tourism and use of downtown.
Butler also asked about the possibility of increased signage pointing people to the free, public parking garage at Stadium Park Plaza.
With several private lot owners in the downtown area now towing illegally parked vehicles, the issue of public parking has drawn much discussion.
The authority owns the 855-car garage and authority members agreed more signage could be added to point people to the garage.
Representatives of SKY Property, which took mover management of Stadium Park Plaza last year, said the private security firm it hired has been patrolling the garage routinely to report problems like litter, broken lights or homeless individuals staying in the garage.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.