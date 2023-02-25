Gorman will lead new-look fiscal court
Buy Now

Republican Doug Gorman gives a victory speech after winning the Warren County Judge-Executive race against Democrat Keith Evanoff and independent Jim Duffer at the Charleston in downtown Bowling Green in November.

 Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com

Parking and the passing of the torch were the dominant topics at the Friday meeting of the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority at Bowling Green Ballpark.

– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you