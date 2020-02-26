Drummer Steve Gorman, a founding member of The Black Crowes, shared the best and worst times of playing with the famed rock band in his book “Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of The Black Crowes,” which he co-authored with music writer Steven Hyden.
A crowd gathered Tuesday for a book signing at the Bob Kirby Branch of the Warren County Public Library to hear Gorman – who has Bowling Green connections as a Western Kentucky University alumnus and through playing with bands in the area – share stories of his career with the band, including brothers Chris and Rich Robinson.
“This book is a 27-year chapter of my life,” he said. “My life as a musician really started in Bowling Green. I came here as a freshman from Hopkinsville and I had this idea that I was going to come to college to find a band and play drums.”
Published in September, the book chronicles moments such as on-stage fights and backstage encounters with bands like Aerosmith.
“It is a memoir, it is very personal,” Gorman said. “I’m still processing how it feels to have this book completed. It has been well received, but I still just wake up and look for the next thing. When I was in the middle of writing, it is not the same as recording an album. When an album is released, then it is everybody’s album, so when you release things in the world, that is sort of the end for you – the beginning for everyone else is while I’m already figuring out the next thing to do.”
The Black Crowes formed in the mid-1980s in Georgia and made a splash with its multiplatinum 1990 album “Shake Your Moneymaker,” featuring hit singles “Hard to Handle,” “She Talks to Angels” and “Jealous Again.” The band’s follow-up album “The Southern Harmony and the Musical Companion” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and 1994’s “Amorica” achieved gold status.
The band endured hiatuses and breakups until 2015, when guitarist Rich Robinson declared the band officially over due to a dispute with vocalist Chris Robinson. However, in late 2019, the Robinson brothers began performing again as The Black Crowes, but with an entirely new backing band.
Gorman said it was a great feeling to see the number of fans who came to the Bob Kirby Branch.
“I don’t overthink it too much,” he said. “It’s really nice. … When people come out and love the book and the band, I’m endlessly grateful. I don’t know if I thought people needed to know my story. I just thought it was a good story to tell. It is an honest account of a lengthy period of time in my life. It is a story about a very dysfunctional and talented group of folks that happened to be in a band.”
Gorman said he is working on writing projects that are still in the “very early stages” but hopes to have concrete ideas this year.
Gorman has also played drums in other bands and has worked as a radio host – first with the show “Steve Gorman Sports!” and currently with the show “Steve Gorman Rocks!” on Westwood One affiliates. The show can be heard locally on WDNS D93-FM from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. weeknights.
His current band, Trigger Hippy, tours and has released two albums. Trigger Hippy will perform Saturday at the Capitol Arts Center with guest Van Winkle and the Spirits. Tickets for the show, which begins at 7:30 p.m., start at $15 and are available at theskypac.com or at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s box office.
