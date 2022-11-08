Big changes in Warren County government began Tuesday, and it starts with Republican Doug Gorman winning the judge-executive position held by Mike Buchanon for the past 29 years.
Gorman, who had served for the past eight years as Warren County first district magistrate, took 65% of the vote to defeat Democrat Keith Evanoff, with 29%, and independent Jim Duffer, with 6%.
Joined by Buchanon, also a Republican, at a Tuesday-night victory rally at The Charleston event venue in Downtown Bowling Green, Gorman gave kudos to his predecessor.
"He has been a mentor and a great example for me," Gorman said of Buchanon. "He's considered the best judge-executive in the state. You can't try to fill his shoes. I just want to keep things going well."
Gorman, who will take office in January, comes in at a time of rapid growth for the county and said he hopes to continue that trajectory.
"Managing our growth is the most important thing now," Gorman said. "How we handle our infrastructure and housing growth is what we're going to be judged on."
Gorman will have some new faces on fiscal court as he deals with that growth.
In the race for the third district magistrate seat given up last year by Tony Payne, Republican Rick Williams defeated Democrat Rick DuBose 2,839 votes to 2,268.
Williams, a former Bowling Green city commissioner, said his experience on that body and in business will help him on fiscal court.
"I look at things from a business point of view," he said Tuesday at the county courthouse. "I'll look at the big picture and see what we can do for all of Warren County, not just the third district."
Another new magistrate will be representing the first district that Gorman had served. Republican Scott Lasley, a Western Kentucky University political science professor, defeated Democrat Josh Poling 4,187 votes to 2,877.
A new face is also coming out of the fifth district magistrate race. Republican Eric Aldridge defeated incumbent Democrat Mark Young 3,084 votes to 2,364.
"There's the secret sauce," Aldridge said Tuesday night at the courthouse, pointing to his family. "We knocked on over 2,800 doors and held 10 or 11 events of our own."
Aldridge campaigned on a promise to donate his magistrate's salary back to local nonprofits, volunteer fire departments and other agencies. He said he plans to stick to that promise.
"Our message got across," he said. "We stand for transparency and accountability."
Tuesday's other contested magistrate race saw incumbent fourth district magistrate Rex McWhorter keep his seat. McWhorter, a Republican, got 4,373 votes to defeat Democrat Terry Hendrick, who got 3,259 votes.
Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates also kept her position. Yates easily defeated Democrat Johnnie Blissett, 26,452 viotes to 11,602.
In the Property Valuation Administrator race, incumbent Democrat Susan Oliver Lewis came up short as Republican Josh Hardy garnered 19,483 votes to 17,993 for Lewis.
Two magistrates weren't watching Tuesday's election quite as intently as those in the contested races, but they will continue in office.
Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings was a big winner in the May Republican primary, taking 73% of the vote to challenger Kelcey Rock's 27%. Cummings had no Democrat opposition in the general election, so he is elected to his second term.
In the second magisterial district, incumbent Democrat Tom Lawrence had no opposition in either the primary or the general election and will serve his third term in the office.
Sheriff Brett Hightower, Jailer Stephen Harmon, County Attorney Amy Milliken, Coroner Kevin Kirby and County Surveyor Barry Wade Claypool all ran unopposed and are elected to new terms in their countywide offices.
In the race for the third district seat on the Warren County Board of Education, incumbent Amy Duvall was a big winner. She received 5,017 votes to opponent Cre Dye's 1,765.
Thomas Manco, running unopposed, won the fifth district seat on the county school board.
In the school board election for Bowling Green Independent Schools, Lisa Allen (2,094 votes) and Hamp Moore (1,884) earned seats on the board while candidates Janet Burks (1,403) and Christine Dressler (1,289) came up short.