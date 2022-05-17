Reshaping of Warren County's government started Tuesday with a landslide victory in the primary election for the top office, a few surprises, and some new faces hoping to take their place on fiscal court.
Doug Gorman, who stepped away from his first district magistrate seat to run for judge-executive, was an easy winner in the Republican race as he aims to fill the role that Mike Buchanon has held for nearly 29 years.
With a light turnout in the three days of early voting and on Election Day, Gorman totaled 6,257 votes, which was 76% of the votes cast in the race. He easily defeated Jack Wright, with 17%, and Joanna Jones, with 7%.
Gorman will now face Democrat Keith Evanoff in November's general election.
That voter turnout of about 16% is historically low, but it didn't dampen the enthusiasm of the winners.
Republican Scott Lasley, aiming to take the first district magistrate spot now held by Gorman, won a resounding victory in his first foray into local politics.
A Western Kentucky University political science professor, Lasley garnered 1,230 votes (87%) to rival Luis Lllontop's 189. Former Bowling Green Mayor Sandy Jones Boussard filed to run for the office but had to drop out because one of the witnesses to her filing wasn't a Republican.
"The process has been better than I expected," Lasley said Tuesday as the results came in at the county courthouse. "It has been enjoyable to campaign and meet people."
Lasley will meet Democrat Josh Poling in the general election.
"I have a heckuva tough general election," Lasley said. "I look forward to continuing the process."
Another big winner Tuesday was third district magistrate candidate Rick Williams, who won 75% of the vote in the Republican primary to defeat runner-up Scott Bledsoe and Bryan Franklin.
A former Bowling Green city commissioner, Williams is aiming to fill a magistrate serat being vacated by the retirement of incumbent Tony Payne.
Williams will face Democrat Rick DuBose in November.
One of Tuesday's winners will not face a general-election challenge. Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings was an easy winner over challenger Kelcey Rock, taking 73% of the vote to Rock's 27%. Another candidate in the race, Shawn Helbig, had to withdraw because of the same witness issue that sidelined Boussard.
A political newcomer won the fifth district magistrate Republican race in resounding fashion.
Eric Aldridge took 64% of the vote in that fifth district race to defeat runner-up Eddie Edwards (26%) and Amber Milam.
Aldridge moves on to battle incumbent Mark Young in the general election.
"I'm very pleased and very thankful," Aldridge said. "My family has all been out knocking on doors, and I think our message was heard."
The fourth magisterial district had a couple of close races Tuesday, with incumbent Republican Rex McWhorter and Democrat Terry Hendrick emerging with victories.
McWhorter defeated political newcomer Joe Imel 861 votes to 825.
Hendrick, a former chief of the Gott Volunteer Fire Department, had a tight race against attorney Flora Templeton Stuart. He won with 579 votes to Stuart's 536.
"I got out and worked hard," Hendrick said. "I'm pretty well-known in the Gott, Oakland and Smiths Grove areas, and I think that helped. It will be another tough race going against the incumbent."
There was no race in the second magisterial district, with incumbent Democrat Tom Lawrence running unopposed.
The race for the Republican nomination for Property Valuation Administrator went to Joshua Hardy, who took 60% of the vote to Rex Board's 40%.
Hardy will face off in the fall against incumbent PVA Susan Oliver Lewis, who had no opposition in the Democratic primary.
Another big winner Tuesday was Kevin Jackson, who took 86% of the vote to defeat Leanette Lopez in the Republican primary for the 20th district seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
A retired teacher and coach, Jackson will now face incumbent Democrat Patti Minter in the general election.