The Gott Fire Department has plans to build a second fire station to better serve residents of its coverage area, particularly housing developments near Kentucky Transpark.
Jason Duckett, chief of the volunteer fire department, said there's been a great deal of development near the transpark in the last few years, prompting demand from residents for a fire station closer to them.
“With the transpark expanding over there, the demand for housing over there has really grown,” he said.
Duckett said he and his fellow firefighters have long been interested in establishing another fire station in their coverage area.
“I've been fire chief for six years and it's been a hope for me since I became chief,” he said.
Plans for that new station are well under way, he said.
A location at the corner of Sunnyside-Gott Road and Kelly Road has already been chosen and the department is in the process of purchasing the land, Duckett said.
“At this point, we are waiting for the attorneys to get the deeds drawn up so it can be transferred into our name,” he said.
Duckett would not disclose the amount the 1-acre plot was purchased for and stated the family selling the land wishes to remain anonymous.
The location was chosen because it was the spot with the closest proximity to the most people, who are otherwise too far from the Gott Fire Department's station at 5590 Porter Pike, to qualify for a reduction in home insurance premiums based on fire safety.
“That's the most logical place to build the substation to serve the most people,” he said.
Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said he was happy to learn the department was going through with the land purchase because of the increased safety it would bring to residents in Gott Fire Department's coverage area who don't live particularly close to the station.
“They're building a substation to ... provide better service and provide greater safety to the public in some areas that are not covered as closely as they could be,” he said.
Buchanon also noted that the fire station, once operational, will also lower insurance rates for people living within five road miles, which will include many people with newer properties on Kelly Road.
Most insurance companies base their rates partly on the Insurance Services Office's rating.
Areas with better ISO safety ratings tend to have lower premiums.
“It'll make a huge difference to many people,” Buchanon said.
Duckett estimated that roughly 3,000 to 5,000 people live within five road miles of the upcoming fire station, though he noted that because many of the properties in the area are apartment buildings, the number is difficult for him to estimate.
The area within five road miles of the planned station, on a given year, makes up roughly a quarter of all calls for service the department receives, he said.
The station will be dedicated to Kyle Hendrick, a volunteer firefighter who, at the age of 19, died during a training exercise in November 2000, Duckett said.
He also noted that there are logistical issues with the current station, a facility designed for two fire engines that currently houses seven, and often requires firefighters to move some trucks out of the way in order to access the ones they need.
When the new station is finished, the department's trucks will be split between the two buildings.
Duckett said he would like to start building the new station before the end of the year and have it fully operational by late spring or early summer 2020.
Duckett is currently in the process of reaching out to contractors to get a feel of how much construction would cost.
“At this point, we're just waiting for numbers to come back,” he said, adding that the department has been fundraising over the last year or more to get the needed funds together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.