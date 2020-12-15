The coronavirus pandemic has cost the state’s tourism industry hundreds of millions of dollars, officials said.
The Caveland Marketing Association on Monday held its annual meeting with government officials to discuss tourism in Kentucky. This year, the meeting was held via Zoom.
Kentucky Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot noted that while 2019 was prosperous for the state’s tourism industry, 2020 yielded very negative results because of the pandemic.
“As we know, COVID-19 has hit our industry,” Mangeot said. “ ... The leisure and hospitality industry is currently suffering from a 15% unemployment rate nationally, which is double the national average.
“Since the beginning of March, we have lost $491 billion of cumulative loses in the U.S. travel economy,” Mangeot said. “In Kentucky, we felt it just as much.”
Mangeot also said an estimated $505 million was lost in tax revenue in Kentucky.
Despite the negative news, Mangeot said there is “light on the horizon” with the COVID-19 vaccine officially being made available in the state Monday.
He also said national research shows travel demand remains very high and that consumer confidence is there for the tourism industry to bounce back.
During the meeting, several federal and state officials spoke as CMA leaders asked about their priorities and how they plan to boost tourism.
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, said his focus is on passing a COVID-19 relief bill in Congress.
“We are still negotiating the differences on the bill,” Guthrie said. “It will likely be either Thursday or Friday before it is passed. I absolutely expect before the weekend there will be a COVID relief bill. It will be close to that $900 billion number.”
Moving forward, Guthrie said there needs to be an added focus on what people can do above ground at Mammoth Cave National Park.
Access to the cave system is limited under pandemic guidelines, and Guthrie wants to help promote other activities there to increase tourism traffic.
State Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, said he believes state government will amend the state budget to allow for reinstating tax credits for the film industry.
State Rep. Bart Rowland, R-Tompkinsville, echoed Meredith’s hope on film tax credits. He is also focused on how local businesses will move forward.
“I think that the most important thing we can do for tourism industry is to help our businesses, especially retail establishments, restaurants and schools open in a safe matter,” Rowland said. “Once we get people moving around more in public, that will help our tourism industry as a whole.”
Rowland said he also wants to work on developing “clearer guidance” concerning statewide orders given during a pandemic.
State Rep. Steve Riley, R-Glasgow, said his main focus is on unemployment issues.
“The unemployment issue has not been very good in Kentucky,” he said. “Many people haven’t received their check since March or April when they were laid off for the first time. Those numbers are higher than people realize. We have to figure out a way to get good, hardworking Kentuckians the relief they needed when they were forced to lose their job through no fault of their own.”
Riley said he is also focused on relief for small businesses, which he said have been “losers” in the pandemic.
“Often times with adversity you can decide between two things,” Riley said. “You can decide to cave into it, or you can decide to overcome it. And I know we will overcome it.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
