Rene Boucher’s petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the vacating of his 30-day sentence for assaulting U.S. Sen. Rand Paul lacks merit and should not be considered by the court, according to a filing from the U.S. Solicitor General.
Boucher has served the prison term and paid a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to assaulting a member of Congress for tackling Paul in his yard in 2017.
Federal prosecutors, who had sought 21 months in prison for Boucher, appealed the sentence, arguing that it was too lenient in light of the injuries Paul received.
The Republican lawmaker testified about receiving multiple rib fractures and contracting pneumonia as a result of being tackled while doing yard work at his home in Rivergreen subdivision, where Boucher lived next to him.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit sided with the government, ruling last year that the 30-day sentence was substantively unreasonable.
With the ruling, the case was remanded to U.S. District Court in Bowling Green for a second sentencing hearing, but Boucher and his attorney, Matt Baker, petitioned the high court to review the case.
Baker argues that a new sentencing hearing violates Boucher’s due process rights and subjects him to double jeopardy, being prosecuted twice for the same offense.
Baker in his petition also asked the Supreme Court to consider the plea agreement Boucher reached with federal prosecutors.
He argues that, by pleading guilty, Boucher explicitly gave up his right to appeal his punishment, and the prosecution was also bound implicitly by Special Judge Marianne Battani’s imposition of the 30-day sentence by entering into the plea agreement.
Attorney Kirby Heller of the Solicitor General’s Office argues in a response filed March 9 that Boucher’s petition should be denied, asserting that the plea agreement “cannot reasonably be read as foreclosing the government from appealing” Boucher’s sentence.
“The government ... never agreed to forgo its own right to appeal the imposition of a substantively unreasonable sentence,” Heller said in the filing.
Heller goes on to say that Baker’s double jeopardy argument lacks merit, citing a prior Supreme Court ruling that holds that, when a sentence is subject to appeal, there can be no expectation of finality to a sentence originally imposed.
The response also argues that review by the Supreme Court is not warranted while the case is pending a resentencing, with Heller saying that Boucher will have the opportunity to raise his claims after he is sentenced.
Supreme Court rules hold that four of the nine sitting justices must vote to accept a case for review.
