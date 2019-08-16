GLASGOW – Gov. Matt Bevin stopped by Glasgow City Hall to announce that the city would be receiving more than $300,000 in discretionary funds for road resurfacing.
Shortly after shaking hands and talking with local officials, Bevin took a podium in front of the seat the mayor uses at every city council meeting to speak about discretionary road funds the state sets aside to provide to communities across Kentucky so they can fund road improvement projects.
“Some of those road dollars, we’re able to say to certain communities that we trust the judgment of that community. That we’re not going to tell you the dollars have to be spent on this or on that but I’m happy to be able to come here and tell you that we are, out of our discretionary road funds, are going to provide to this community, to this city specifically, $304,081,” he said.
“It’s going to be good. You’re going to see some fresh blacktop going down in this community.”
After speaking to the crowd, Bevin spoke with reporters and commended the city of Glasgow for being so detailed and comprehensive in its application for discretionary funds.
When asked about the lawsuit Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton filed against Bevin over a staffing dispute, Bevin said discussing it was a waste of time.
“Really and truly it’s hard for me to overstress how irrelevant this is and how nonconsequential this is to anything,” he said.
Hampton, a Bowling Green woman who was dropped from Bevin’s ticket earlier in the year, filed the lawsuit in state court Thursday.
The suit seeks to restore Hampton’s chief of staff Steve Knipper and deputy chief of staff Adrienne Southworth, both of whom were dismissed by Bevin’s administration.
Bevin’s office said it would move to dismiss Hampton’s complaint.
Hampton’s suit seeks a court order declaring that, as a constitutionally elected official, the lieutenant governor can, under law, hire and fire staff members.
A hearing is set for next week in Franklin County Circuit Court.
Bevin said that, under state law, the lieutenant governor can’t hire and fire her own staff.
“It’s a moot point because it’s not, you can do whatever you want but if you don’t actually have any authority to do it, you’re just wasting time and energy and you guys waste time and energy by talking about it,” he said.
Mayor Harold Armstrong said he was grateful that the city was receiving most of the money it requested for roadwork from KYTC.
“They gave us about 85 percent of what we were asking for so I guess the need was really there and we can definitely use it because we’re probably a couple years behind in road repairs and construction as of this point, but we will definitely be caught up,” he said.
Typically, the city receives somewhere between $250,000 to $280,000 a year from the state’s Road Aid Fund, Armstrong said.
“So we in essence all of a sudden have had approximately a year and a half of extra money to do these projects that need doing, so it’s huge for Glasgow,” he said.
A release from KYTC listed seven streets that will receive resurfacing work: Grandview Road, West Washington Street, South Liberty Street, North Lewis Street, East Wayne Street, West College Street and Temple Trace Road.
All roads are receiving between 0.13 and 0.55 miles of resurfacing, the release said.
While there is no set schedule for the roadwork, Armstrong said he was confident the selected roads would be finished before a full year passes.
“I can tell you we will have it done within a year because it’s a need and we’re going to do it as soon as we can,” he said.
