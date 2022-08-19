Two people were arrested Thursday following a police pursuit that began in Glasgow and traveled through multiple counties.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed on Park Avenue and attempted to make a traffic stop.
The vehicle continued onto New Salem Road before turning onto Beaver Creek Road and making an abrupt stop.
The driver, later identified as Brandon Shaw of Park City, then placed the vehicle in reverse and drove at GPD Officer Josh Hardin's cruiser at a high rate of speed, according to GPD.
Shaw's vehicle then sped off, traveling into Metcalfe County and getting onto the Louie B. Nunn Parkway traveling east.
Kentucky State Police troopers deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle, which came to a stop in Adair County, GPD said.
Officers found that Shaw did not have a valid driver's license, was the subject of active arrest warrants and was non-compliant with the state sex offender registry, according to GPD.
Shaw was arrested on two counts of first-degree attempted assault (police officer), eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), failure to comply with sex offender registration (second or greater offense), first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and several traffic offenses.
A passenger, Pamela M. Stinnett, of Glasgow, was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (third or greater offense, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
