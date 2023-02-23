A judge has entered an interpersonal protective order against Glasgow Police Department Detective Guy Turcotte, finding evidence that the officer committed sexual assault against an employee at a pet grooming business.
The order was entered Feb. 17 by Barren County Family Court Judge Mica Wood Pence, remains in effect for one year and requires Turcotte to remain at least 500 feet away from the woman who petitioned for the order, have no communication with her and not come within 500 feet of her residence or her workplace.
Pence entered the order after hearing testimony in the matter on Feb. 8.
GPD spokesman Major Terry Flatt said that Turcotte, who previously served as GPD chief and ran unsuccessfully for Barren County Sheriff last year, is on paid administrative leave from the agency while GPD and Kentucky State Police investigate the matter.
Attorney Ben Rogers, who represented Turcotte in family court, did not respond to a request for comment.
According to records provided to The Daily News, Turcotte met with the petitioner Jan. 26 at PetSense and discussed grooming services for his dog.
The pet groomer noticed Turcotte carrying a concealed weapon and the two discussed Turcotte's employment as a detective, with the pet groomer saying she "normally carries several items to protect herself because she has a fear of being kidnapped, based in part on her small physical stature."
Turcotte made a comment that the pet groomer was "cute" and implied that he could understand why someone would kidnap her or why she would need protection, according to court records.
Turcotte brought his dog to PetSense Jan. 28 for a grooming appointment and on the sign-in sheet signed his name with a drawing of a heart and then the letters U and G.
The detective testified that he signed most of his receipts that way as a means of preventing identity theft, producing receipts in court from a pharmacy that were signed similarly, records show.
When Turcotte came back to the store to pick up his dog, he could see through the glass wall of the grooming room that the groomer was still at work, so the detective took a picture of the dog and browsed through the store.
According to records, the photo shows the groomer bending over while grooming the dog, unaware that a picture was being taken, while a second picture shows the woman holding the dog's leash in a manner allowing for a photo to be taken.
After Turcotte paid, the pet groomer came around the counter to where the dog was sitting next to the detective to adjust its bandana, and at some point Turcotte "came in close proximity to her in a manner similar to someone giving another person a hug."
"The petitioner testified that (Turcotte) then placed his hand on her upper thigh/groin area, at her panty line, and that he held his hand there, holding petitioner against his body, for approximately five seconds," Pence wrote describing her findings in the case, which were attached to the protective order.
During the court hearing, the pet groomer physically demonstrated the positioning of Turcotte's hand, saying she froze when he placed his hand on her and was unable to process what happened until he left the store.
Turcotte testified that he had given the pet groomer a hug as a way to show gratitude, describing the embrace as a "side hug" with him placing his hand "on the side of her mid to upper abdomen for one to two seconds, in the same way that he 'always does' when he hugs people, which the respondent testified occurs often," records show.
The detective testified that he did not ask for permission to touch the pet groomer, saying he is "just naturally a 'touchy feely' person," according to court records.
Pence determined that she was more inclined to believe the pet groomer's account of events, saying in her findings that the groomer had no motivation to lie by accusing a local detective of sexual assault, her testimony was consistent and she expressed genuine fear of Turcotte.
"It is clear that petitioner's fear is heightened because, as a law enforcement officer, (Turcotte) holds a position of trust and power within the community, which also allows him to carry a firearm in areas where she herself is not allowed to do so, such as her place of employment," Pence said in her findings.
The judge also noted that the pet groomer had sent a text message to her manager in which she expressed fear that Turcotte would retaliate or harass her and that she had been informed by police that the only way to prevent that was for the manager to ban Turcotte from the shop.
"Even if (Turcotte) really is just as 'touchy feely' as he describes, with no 'sexual motivation', the court is not convinced that he would even be able to recognize or accurately recount if he acted inappropriate towards petitioner and/or violated her privacy," Pence said in her findings, determining ultimately that the detective touched an intimate part of the pet groomer's body without her consent after separate instances of flirting with her at her workplace after just having met her.