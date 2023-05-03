GLASGOW – Detective Guy Turcotte of the Glasgow Police Department made his first appearance Tuesday in a case in which he is charged with harassing an employee at a Glasgow pet grooming business.
Turcotte, 57, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of harassment during an arraignment that took place in Monroe County before Special Judge Kristi Castillo, Turcotte’s attorney Matt Baker said.
Turcotte, who was placed on paid leave by the GPD, is due back in court on July 11.
“It’s plain and simple, Guy is not guilty of what he’s been charged with,” Baker said. “He’s going to defend this one aggressively, and we’ll see what the discovery looks like and go forward from there.”
Turcotte was served April 25 with a citation summoning him to court.
Monroe County Attorney Wes Stephens was assigned to the case as a special prosecutor.
The charge against Turcotte stems from an investigation by Kentucky State Police into a Jan. 28 interaction with an employee at Petsense, where Turcotte had brought his dog to have it groomed.
According to a criminal complaint, the employee completed the grooming and sent Turcotte a message through the store’s system to let him know.
The groomer reported that when Turcotte returned to pick up his dog, she “intentionally kept her distance from Turcotte ... staying behind the counter, and that previous encounters with him had made her uncomfortable,” court records show.
At some point during the appointment, the groomer bent down to adjust the dog’s bandana and when she stood, Turcotte is alleged to have reached around her with his left arm, grabbed her and pulled her to him tightly.
“She said he pulled her into his side and she was unable to pull away from him but had tried and was in shock at what was happening,” the criminal complaint said. “She described his hand placement as being below her panty line where her hip meets her thigh and an inch or two from her crotch.”
The employee also reported that the detective’s “hand placement was such that it was well within a sexual area and was unwelcome.”
In February, Barren County Family Court Judge Mica Wood Pence entered an interpersonal protective order against Turcotte after hearing testimony from the Petsense employee and Turcotte.
According to court records related to that case obtained by the Daily News, Turcotte claimed that he gave the employee a “side hug” to show gratitude and that he was “just naturally a ‘touchy feely’ person.”
Turcotte has previously served as GPD chief and ran unsuccessfully for Barren County sheriff last year.
Under Kentucky law, harassment is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
