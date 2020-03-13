Trying to meet what he says is a growing need, the pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Russellville plans to open on Kentucky Street in Bowling Green a sixth location of the Grace Recovery Homes that serve men and women struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.
Pastor Todd Latham and property owner Matt Fuqua of M&T Rentals won approval Thursday from the Warren County Board of Adjustments for a conditional use permit that will allow Latham to open a Grace Recovery Home serving a maximum of six individuals in a home at 1031 Kentucky St.
Latham said Grace Baptist Church has opened three of the recovery homes in Russellville and two more in Todd County over the past six years.
“The need is so great in every county,” Latham said. “The drug problem has really gotten out of hand.”
Latham said the Bowling Green location will serve either all men or all women, depending on the need. Those living at the home will go through what Latham called a faith-based program involving drug counseling, family counseling and other services.
“They will stay a minimum of one year, but it can be longer depending on their progress,” Latham said. “We have an 80 percent success rate, meaning they remain drug-free and are able to hold down a job.”
The 1,640-square-foot building was granted a conditional use permit in 2011 to operate a group living facility but required a new permit because of a change in ownership.
Victor Iannuzzi, owner of the property at 1035 Kentucky St., raised some concerns at Thursday’s meeting about having a recovery home next door.
“We’ve been operating since 2014, and we’ve never had one incident with neighbors,” Latham said. “We install security cameras, and we screen all residents. We don’t allow any sex offenders or violent criminals.”
The board approved the application in a 6-0 vote, one of three conditional use permits approved Thursday.
Jeryn Lee had his CUP application for a short-term rental approved for property at 10730 Barren River Road, where he plans to operate a bed and breakfast that will serve up to six guests.
In 2017, the board approved a similar application for property also owned by Lee at 10685 Barren River Road.
Lee said James Copsy, who lives at 10864 Barren River Road, will serve as innkeeper for both properties.
Also approved was a CUP application made by Foundation Christian Academy at 2480 Three Springs Road. It will allow the school to operate a day care on the property.
FCA was approved for a permit in 2007 to operate a school on the property and approved for another CUP in 2017 to allow a maximum of 750 students. The school can now serve children from infancy through high school.
