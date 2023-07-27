Gordon Kennedy, a Grammy-award winning songwriter whose family has a rich history in the record industry, will perform Aug. 19 at The Capitol.
Kennedy, who wrote the hit song "Change the World" for Eric Clapton, is also the lead guitarist for Garth Brooks.
The concert will open with performances by singer/songwriter Dan Modlin and Celtic musicians Skip Cleavinger and Rebecca Baumbaugh, all from Bowling Green.
Modlin said the idea for the Bowling Green performance happened one night last December at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville when he was performing a song he had written for a little girl waiting on an organ transplant.
Kennedy was at the cafe on the same night and heard Modlin's performance, and the two talked afterward about bringing a show to Bowling Green. The result of that talk is the show, "An Evening with Gordon Kennedy and Friends."
"What's unique about this show is that Gordon will begin with a performance and use the other part of the show to talk about his family's incredible history in the record business," Modlin said. "He grew up around music and has amazing stories to tell. And he's very interesting and down-to-earth."
Kennedy's mother was a singer and his dad, Jerry, played guitar on records released by Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Roy Orbison and countless others.
His dad also produced major hits for Roger Miller and Reba McIntire and Kennedy himself recorded with artists ranging from Ricky Skaggs to Peter Frampton and Garth Brooks. His brothers were also professional songwriters.
"Something worth mentioning is that people don't usually recognize Kennedy by name, but when they find out he is the one who wrote 'Change the World,' a song that was on the charts for 82 straight weeks, they are pretty impressed," Modlin said.
He said it took Kennedy a long time to understand his success in the music business because initially, critics didn't like "Change the World."
"After several rejections, he finally got the call from Eric Clapton, and then a year later, he got the Grammy," Modlin said.
Modlin said one of the goals of the Bowling Green concert is to give people a chance to see Gordon perform at a reasonable price.
"It's really exciting that we are able to get someone of that talent level at The Capitol," Modlin said. "To put it into perspective, the cheapest ticket to see Kennedy with Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace is $549. If you want to come see Kennedy play at the Capitol, it's only $15."
Modlin emphasized that it's not about money that night, but rather about putting on a good show and "giving people the opportunity to learn about this fascinating musician."
The night will open with Modlin, Cleavinger and Baumbaugh performing for about 30-40 minutes before Kennedy takes the stage.
"It's going to be a lot of fun, and there will be a little bit of a mixture of musical styles," Modlin said. "There will be Celtic and American country and Gordon is so versatile with his music. Hopefully, there will be something everybody will like out of that combination."
The organ donation group DonateLife Kentucky will also have an information table in the lobby of the theater the night of the show.
Tickets are now available at capitolbg.org.