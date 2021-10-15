A sold-out crowd will be at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center on Friday night for a concert from Christian rock artist Zach Williams.
We the Kingdom & Cain will join Williams as part of his Rescue Story Tour in a performance full of Christian contemporary hits.
Arts of Southern Kentucky Marketing Assistant Maddie McClure said the performance set for 7 p.m. is the third time SKyPAC has been sold out since live shows returned to the venue July 17.
She said Friday’s concert has been “in the works” since before SKyPAC and Orchestra Kentucky merged to form Arts of Southern Kentucky in 2020.
“We are really excited to bring this event to SKyPAC,” McClure said. “This has been a two-year process bringing this event together. We have gotten really great feedback from the community. He (Williams) is very well known in the Christian contemporary music world. It’s a way to take a break from the world and enjoy some good music.”
Williams won a Grammy in 2018 for best contemporary Christian music album and in 2021 for best contemporary Christian music performance/song. He has also been nominated for three other Grammys.
Williams is also the recipient of four Gospel Music Association Dove Awards including songwriter of the year in 2020.
McClure said Arts of Southern Kentucky anticipates 100% seating capacity for all performances moving forward.
There will also be no social distancing, and masks are not required to be worn but they are welcome for attendees.
SKyPAC will also be showing the Disney/Pixar animated film “Coco” free to the public during Saturday’s Harvest Festival at 3 p.m.
The movie is free, and general admission tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. A full line of concessions will also be available for purchase.