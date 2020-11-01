A Bowling Green man arrested after a pursuit in which a Warren County sheriff’s deputy was dragged by a vehicle was indicted on several charges.
Brandon Ray Cherry, 23, was charged by a Warren County grand jury with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault on a service animal, resisting arrest, failure to wear seat belt, disregarding a stop sign and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Cherry was arrested in connection with an Aug. 27 incident near Greenwood Mall that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
On that date, Deputy J.D. Thompson of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle Cherry was driving for a seat belt violation
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, which investigated the incident, Thompson asked Cherry for his license, which he reportedly did not have.
When Cherry was asked to exit his car, he put the car into reverse and rammed Thompson’s cruiser, pushing it back until it struck a parked car, according to police records.
Thompson’s K-9 was in the cruiser at the time and was taken to a veterinarian for evaluation, but the dog was determined not to have been injured, according to BGPD.
Thompson tried to stop Cherry as he put his car into drive, and the deputy was dragged a short distance in the process, according to BGPD.
Cherry sped away, striking another vehicle while driving through an intersection and captured later by a BGPD officer following a short foot pursuit.
Cherry was charged with several offenses upon his arrest, but the grand jury added more criminal mischief charges and the count of criminal attempt to assault a service animal, related to Thompson’s K-9.
Cherry remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.