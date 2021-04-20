A Warren County grand jury declined to indict a man who was arrested in the deadly shooting of a Rockfield man.
Kentucky State Police arrested Daniel Moore, 35, of Rockfield, on a charge of first-degree manslaughter after police investigated the Feb. 14 death of Russell Heard, 74, who died from a gunshot wound outside his home on Galloways Mill Road.
The case was sent to a grand jury after a preliminary hearing in February, but when the case was presented to grand jurors on Wednesday, they returned a no true bill.
Moore was ordered released from the Warren County Regional Jail later that day, court records said.
At the preliminary hearing, KSP Detective Courtney Milam testified that witnesses told police Moore went to the residence to retrieve a gun that had reportedly been taken from him.
Milam testified that police learned Moore went there to confront Bradley Heard, Russell Heard’s son, and that a witness saw Moore take out a gun and hold it in front of his waist while going up to the house.
Witnesses said Moore’s firearm was pointed at the ground in front of his belt buckle and he did not point the weapon at anyone when he arrived, Milam said.
Witnesses reported that Russell Heard came out of the house and met Moore in the driveway and attempted to get his son to come out to resolve the issue, but at some point a verbal argument ensued between Moore and Russell Heard.
Police said Bradley Heard, 37, then came out of the house and charged at Moore with a knife, stabbing Moore in his left shoulder.
“Bradley came out of the residence charging at (Moore) with a knife in each hand,” Milam said at the court hearing. “(Moore) said he fired a warning shot toward the ground to deter him, but Bradley kept advancing with those knives so he shot Bradley three times.”
Russell Heard was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Moore was located later that day by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in a vehicle on Russellville Road traveling to an area hospital.
In a statement he later gave to police, Moore claimed he did not shoot Russell Heard and that he was alive on his porch when Moore left, though witness accounts disputed Moore’s statement, Milam said in February.
Bradley Heard was treated at The Medical Center for gunshot wounds, was released from the hospital March 16 and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail on a charge of first-degree assault.
He was indicted last week on the assault charge by a grand jury and arraigned Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court.
During the arraignment, conducted via video conference, Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson mentioned that the grand jury declined to indict Moore, to which Bradley Heard reacted with surprise.
A not guilty plea was entered on Bradley Heard’s behalf and a public defender appointed to represent him. He has a pretrial conference set for June 22.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said there are no plans to bring Moore’s case before another grand jury. “Generally, unless additional evidence is brought forward we do not re-present to a grand jury, although we always have that ability,” Cohron said.
