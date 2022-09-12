RUSSELLVILLE – The case against a man accused of selling drugs that contributed to two overdoses, one fatal, in 2020 will be heard by a grand jury in Logan County.
In a preliminary hearing Thursday, Logan District Court Judge Kenneth Williams found probable cause to send the case against Caleb Parks to a grand jury.
Parks, 22, of White House, Tenn., was arrested Aug. 29 in Tennessee on a warrant charging him with second-degree manslaughter and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Authorities are seeking to hold Parks responsible for the death of Cody Elmore, 22, who was found unresponsive Dec. 8, 2020, at an address on Stagger Avenue in Adairville.
Cody Fox, a former detective with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, testified at Thursday’s hearing that toxicology reports for Elmore and Jacob Adams showed the presence of methamphetamine and opiates in their systems.
Adams was identified in court as the second overdose victim, and Fox said he was treated at an area hospital.
Fox testified that law enforcement investigating Elmore’s death searched his bedroom and recovered suspected meth and found an unknown white powder on a dresser.
A search through Elmore’s phone by law enforcement revealed a text message Elmore sent to someone in which he asked for Narcan, a nasal spray known to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, Fox said.
Through investigation, task force agents determined Elmore and Adams had traveled together on Dec. 7, 2020, to buy meth for $40.
Fox testified that surveillance video footage taken on that date from a Walmart in White House, Tenn., shows Adams and Parks entering a bathroom in the store and leaving the bathroom a couple of minutes apart from each other on that night.
In a police interview, Adams claimed to have snorted a small amount of the drugs in the parking lot afterward.
“Adams said it didn’t feel like a normal meth high,” Fox said in court. “He used a small portion and gave the rest to Elmore.”
Fox testified that Elmore and Adams knew each other from work and traveled from Logan County to Tennessee to buy drugs because Elmore owed money to dealers in Logan County.
Fox acknowledged under cross-examination that Elmore and Parks were not in contact with each other during the alleged drug transaction.
After a failed initial attempt to interview Adams due to his state of intoxication, investigators were able to interview him and set up a recorded phone conversation between Adams and Parks.
In the Dec. 10, 2020, conversation, Adams asked Parks for more drugs and said what he had previously bought from him was “fire,” Fox said.
When Adams asked for more drugs, Parks said he never runs out, according to Fox.
“He knew the potency of the stuff he sold that day,” Assistant Logan County Attorney Elizabeth Teel said in court Thursday while arguing for probable cause to be found against Parks, who is being held in the Logan County Detention Center under a $30,000 cash bond.