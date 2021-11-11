A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday accusing a Bowling Green man of drug trafficking.
The indictment formally charges Nathan L. Jackson, 49, with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
The charges represent the second active federal drug prosecution against Jackson, who is also facing charges of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in a separate case that has involved the seizure of more than 40 pounds of crystal meth.
Jackson was free on bond in that case when he was arrested Oct. 24 by the Bowling Green Police Department after the Lexus SUV he was driving was stopped at Campbell Lane and Smallhouse Road for not having registered plates.
Jackson was continually opening the door as an officer approached, and he was detained after police made multiple requests to Jackson to keep the door closed because it appeared he was going to run from the scene, a criminal complaint said.
Jackson denied consent for officers to search the vehicle, but police then determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.
"Jackson stated he just started operating the vehicle about two weeks ago and did not know it was stolen," Special Agent Kevin Cruce of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint.
A narcotics-detecting dog did not alert on the vehicle, but the owner of the SUV was contacted and allowed police to search inside.
Officers found in the center console a black digital scale and an empty magnetic box, described in the affidavit as a common tool used to hide narcotics by placing it on the underside of a car.
The radio cover was then removed, leading to the discovery of a bag containing 12 smaller individually wrapped bags of meth totaling about 85 grams, along with two loaded handguns, the complaint said.
Jackson, who is in the Warren County Regional Jail, is set to appear Nov. 24 in U.S. District Court for arraignment.
In the other case, Jackson has pleaded not guilty.
Authorities have charged eight men with conspiracy and other counts in that case, stemming from the seizure of about 40 pounds of crystal meth in Texas that was allegedly on its way to Bowling Green to be sold.
Jackson is accused of taking part in a conspiracy to possess at least 500 grams of meth with the intention of selling it, but court documents do not provide further details into his alleged role.
Three men have pleaded guilty in that case and have been sentenced.