A murder case stemming from a shooting in an apartment complex parking lot will be presented to a grand jury.
Pedro Alfaro, 25, of Bowling Green, is charged with murder in the shooting of Kevin J. Morris, 20, of Bowling Green.
Morris was shot Sept. 8 in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Apartments at 851 Fields Drive. He died hours later after being transported first to The Medical Center at Bowling Green and then to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with multiple gunshot wounds.
At a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Warren District Court, Bowling Green Police Department Detective Matthew Irvin testified that police responded to a shots fired call at the apartment complex and located Morris lying between two cars outside Building 8.
Police received tips that a heavyset man had left the area in an orange car and was traveling on Nashville Road.
The car was located and stopped on Nashville Road, and the driver, Alfaro, said he had just been in an altercation and had shot Morris in self-defense, Irvin said. The detective also testified that Alfaro called 911 shortly before being stopped by police to report the shooting.
Two handguns were seized from Alfaro’s car, and Alfaro told police he had picked up Morris and a juvenile and had driven them to Campus Pointe before the incident. Alfaro then requested an attorney.
Irvin said multiple witnesses reported hearing a set of gunshots, a long pause and a second set of gunshots, and one witness in Building 8 looked outside after hearing the initial shots and a verbal altercation.
“She reported that she saw the victim on the ground and a person fleeing from the orange car and she saw the operator of the vehicle fire multiple shots toward the ground where the victim was,” Irvin testified in video footage from the hearing.
Before coming to Campus Pointe, Alfaro picked up the juvenile on Johnson Drive and then picked up Morris on Russellville Road near Morgantown Road.
Irvin said police talked with the juvenile, who described an altercation that took place inside Alfaro’s car, during which Alfaro was holding a firearm.
“(The juvenile) reached for the firearm because he felt he was in danger of his life,” Irvin said. “He could not gain control of the firearm ... and he left the vehicle.”
Irvin testified that the juvenile reported hearing the gunshots as he ran from the vehicle, and that surveillance footage from Campus Pointe recorded the shooting.
Alfaro’s attorney, Alan Simpson, pressed Irvin for more details about the juvenile’s account of the apparent altercation that preceded the shooting.
Irvin testified that the juvenile told police that Alfaro was playing with the firearm while he was driving the two to Campus Pointe and that, after the car stopped, the juvenile struggled to gain control of the gun.
Questioned by Simpson about Morris’ involvement in the struggle, Irvin said the juvenile reported that Morris, who was seated behind Alfaro in the car, “may have had (Alfaro) by the neck.”
“There wasn’t much detail other than to say (the juvenile) was trying to hold his hand on the gun so he could get out of the situation,” Irvin said.
Warren District Judge John Brown sent the case to the grand jury and ruled that Alfaro’s bond will remain at $500,000 cash.
Simpson argued unsuccessfully for a bond reduction on the grounds that Alfaro acted in self-defense.
“He immediately did what I would have done if I shot someone in self-defense,” Simpson said. “He told the police officers what he had done, he asked for an attorney and he was even calling 911. ... I don’t think there’s any way this case holds up as a murder charge.”
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller said in Wednesday’s hearing that the bond was appropriate.
“I think the commonwealth would argue that Mr. Alfaro did what somebody who has just murdered somebody in front of an eyewitness would also do, which is claim self-defense,” Miller said. “This happened outside the car where the victim was on the ground, presumably after having been shot. ... That’s not a threat.”
