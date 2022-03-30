Two Bowling Green teenagers charged in multiple robberies saw their cases referred to a grand jury Wednesday.
Jayden Jackson, 19, and Tyseam Day, 18, appeared together in Warren District Court for preliminary hearings in their cases.
Day is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and kidnapping.
Jackson is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery by complicity, first-degree assault by complicity and kidnapping by complicity.
Detective Kyle Scharlow of the Bowling Green Police Department testified Wednesday that Jackson and Day were developed as possible suspects in a series of robberies that occurred in the period of about a week.
Two robberies were reported March 11 and March 13 at Preston Miller Park, and a third robbery, in which a man was shot in the arm, was reported March 17 at Lampkin Park.
James Moore, 25, of Bowling Green, was found at the park with a gunshot wound, and he was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
Asked by Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Clark about the investigation, Scharlow said he responded to the robbery at Lampkin Park and that the description of the vehicle involved in all three robberies was consistent across multiple witnesses.
A witness to the incident at Lampkin Park reported that the suspect who fired the handgun left with three other people in a gray Kia with black rims and deep-tinted windows.
“The victim in the March 11 incident also identified the suspects by name,” Scharlow said.
The detective said the victim in that first incident reported that Day and Jackson had demanded money from him at gunpoint at Preston Miller Park.
When the victim refused to give them money, a fight ensued, the pair forced him into their vehicle and they rode around Bowling Green and continued attempting to get money from the victim until they put him out of the vehicle, Scharlow said.
Jackson was located by police at his workplace on May 23, and he was served with an arrest warrant in an unrelated case.
He was brought to BGPD headquarters to be interviewed about the robberies.
“Jackson implicated himself as being involved in the robberies, driving the Kia,” Scharlow said.
Police located Day soon afterward and brought him to BGPD headquarters for an interview, during which he implicated himself in the March 11 and March 17 incidents, Scharlow testified.
The detective said the investigation into the robberies is ongoing, and a suspect has been identified in the March 13 incident but has not yet been charged.
Answering a question from the co-defendants’ attorney, Deidre Bowen of the state Department of Public Advocacy, Scharlow testified that the victim in the first incident recognized Jackson and Day, but the victim in the second robbery appeared to be a “random person walking” at the park.
Warren District Judge Brent Potter sent the cases to a grand jury and ruled that both co-defendants remain held under a $25,000 cash bond.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.