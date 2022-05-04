A case involving a Bowling Green man accused of kidnapping a juvenile on her way to school has been forwarded to a grand jury.
Edwin A. Rivas, 22, appeared Wednesday in Warren District Court for a preliminary hearing.
He faces charges of kidnapping (minor) and first-degree sexual abuse, based on allegations that he took a 14-year-old girl into his car after brandishing a knife and groped the girl's thigh before he dropped her off at her school.
Bowling Green Police Department Detective David Grimsley testified Wednesday that police were contacted on the morning of April 28.
Grimsley said the juvenile reported that she was riding her skateboard to The Learning Center that morning when, shortly after passing Huck's at Russellville Road and Morgantown Road, she noticed a Honda drive past her on a side street and turn around, with the driver, later identified as Rivas, asking if she wanted a ride.
The juvenile declined the ride, after which Rivas presented a folding knife with the blade extended, and the juvenile felt she had no choice but to get into the car, Grimsley said.
The 14-year-old said the driver of the car was wearing a white cap and had a scar on his forehead, and her description matched what city police found when officers encountered Rivas that afternoon.
The two drove around for some time, parking outside The Foundry, where Grimsley said security video footage from the area shows Rivas and the juvenile walking, and the juvenile walking backward as Rivas walks toward her at one point.
Grimsley testified that the juvenile said she was unfamiliar with the area where they stopped, and she felt she could not get away at the time.
During the incident, the juvenile said Rivas' conversation became "sexually charged" and he commented on her body and asked to touch her thigh, Grimsley said.
The juvenile claimed to have disclosed her age to Rivas and reportedly told him she did not want Rivas to touch her, but he put his hand on her thigh, Grimsley said.
After the juvenile said she needed to get to school, Rivas drove her there, arriving in the back parking lot about 10 minutes before school was to begin.
Grimsley said the 14-year-old reported she thought she could try to get away from the car by choking Rivas, but when she tried Rivas held his hand to her neck in a "playful" fashion.
"She said she never experienced pain from that, but she realized quickly she wasn't going to overpower him," Grimsley said.
The juvenile reported that Rivas said he would be back to pick her up at 2 p.m., and they drove around to the front entrance, where the juvenile met up with a friend and the incident was later reported to police.
Police detained Rivas that afternoon after encountering him in the school parking lot.
During a police interview, Rivas said he offered a ride to the juvenile, who he claimed accepted and later told him she was 18 years old.
"Rivas claimed he never pointed a knife at her or made any forcible movements or threats toward her," Grimsley said.
During the interview, Rivas reportedly disclosed that he has "problematic thoughts" about women, the detective testified.
"He said if he doesn't immediately remove himself from the situation it feels like he can't control what he does," Grimsley said.
Under cross-examination from Rivas' attorney, Alan Simpson, Grimsley testified that Rivas made no known contact with the juvenile's breasts, buttocks or private area, and she suffered no physical injuries.
Answering Simpson, Grimsley also said there was no physical evidence of sexual abuse or kidnapping.
Grimsley said school officials contacted the 14-year-old's mother that day to tell her someone tried to abduct the child and police were called.
The detective was also asked by Simpson whether police learned from Rivas about a knife in his glove compartment and whether the juvenile had handled the knife.
Grimsley said he recalled an account of the juvenile putting the the knife to Rivas' throat and him telling her not to do that.
The detective said a forensic interview has been scheduled and police are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for Rivas' vehicle.
Before Warren District Judge Kim Geoghegan ruled that probable cause had been found to send the case to the grand jury, Simpson argued that the incident did not meet the definitions of kidnapping or sexual abuse.
"If he had pointed a gun at her it would be different," Simpson said. "This is not kidnapping, this is not sexual abuse."
Geoghegan directed that Rivas' bond remain at $250,000 cash, siding with Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney James Simpson's argument that Rivas' alleged statements to police about struggling to control his impulses combine with a prior conviction for third-degree sexual abuse and a pending harassment case to present concerns about his potential behavior if he were released on a surety bond.