A Bowling Green man accused of fatally stabbing his father saw his case advance to a grand jury.
Robert Page, 49, is charged with murder in the death of Ronald Page, 70, whose body was found Dec. 8 in his apartment at 1344 Park St., Apt. B, where the two lived.
Warren District Court Judge Brent Potter bound the case over to a grand jury at the end of a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Detective Kyle Scharlow of the Bowling Green Police Department testified at the hearing that he was following up on a missing-persons report Dec. 8 when he went to the Pages’ apartment, where the landlord unlocked the door.
“Several blood droplets and a trail was located inside the back door,” Scharlow said. “In an adjoining room, a subject believed to be Ronald Page was located deceased.”
The detective said the last known contact anyone had with Ronald Page was Nov. 8 or 9. His body was found covered with a sheet and with a pillow under his head, Scharlow said.
An autopsy showed Ronald Page had been stabbed 31 times in his head, neck and torso, Scharlow said.
City police made contact with Robert Page on Dec. 9 at Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville and interviewed him about the homicide after advising him of his rights.
“He made an initial statement that several people broke into the apartment and attacked him and his father,” Scharlow said. “He later said his father had been raping him and drugging him.”
Robert Page allegedly confessed to stabbing his father and then placing a pillow under Ronald Page’s head and covering the body with a sheet, Scharlow said.
The detective said police believe the homicide occurred sometime between Nov. 8-12.
Police seized multiple knives from the apartment.
At the hearing, Robert Page’s court-appointed attorney, Rasohn Perry of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said Page wanted to testify against his advice.
Page was not sworn as a witness and Potter cautioned him against testifying, but Page made a statement alleging that video footage exists that shows someone else stabbing Ronald Page.
Scharlow testified that he had no knowledge of any video footage depicting the homicide and there was no evidence of forced entry at the apartment.
Robert Page remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $250,000 cash bond.
