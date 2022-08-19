RUSSELLVILLE — An argument between a Logan County man and his son led to the son's death at the hands of his father, a deputy testified Thursday.
Darrell Gene Evans, 61, of Lewisburg, appeared in Logan District Court for a preliminary hearing in a case in which he is charged with murder in connection with the death of Richard Evans, 37, of Lewisburg.
Logan District Judge Kenneth Williams sent Evans' case to the grand jury after hearing testimony from Capt. Clint Wright of the Logan County Sheriff's Department.
Wright said law enforcement was dispatched to Darrell Evans' residence on Mulberry Street after Evans himself dialed 911 to report he had shot his son.
Wright interviewed Evans, testifying that Evans was cooperative with law enforcement during the investigation.
According to Wright, Darrell Evans said in his interview that Richard Evans had come over to his home and during the visit, the two got into an argument outside the home over money that Richard Evans owed his father.
During the argument, Richard Evans reportedly curled up his fists in an aggressive manner, and Darrell Evans reportedly asked if those fists were for him and his son replied that they could be, Wright testified.
Darrell Evans then went inside to get away from the argument, and his son followed him inside.
As Darrell Evans walked into his living room, his son reportedly warned him that if he grabbed for a nearby pistol it would be the last thing he did, Wright said.
Wright testified that Darrell Evans reached for a 9-millimeter handgun that was lying on a love seat.
"(Evans) stated he picked it up, turned and fired," Wright said in court.
Richard Evans was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy revealed the handgun was about 18 to 24 inches away from Richard Evans when it was fired.
Darrell Evans' brother, George Evans, was outside the home doing yardwork when the shooting took place.
Darrell Evans reportedly went outside to tell his brother that he had shot Richard Evans, and George Evans asked Darrell if he had called 911, Wright said.
George Evans was interviewed by police.
"(George) stated that he did see Richard and Darrell in the driveway and they appeared to be arguing," Wright testified. "He didn't hear the gunshot."
Wright said that based on his investigation, the shooting happened within about 30 seconds or a minute of Darrell Evans entering his house.
A breath test at the crime scene showed Darrell Evans had a blood alcohol content of .083%, just above the legal limit for drivers, but a subsequent test a couple hours later showed a blood alcohol content of .03%.
Wright testified that Darrell Evans gave multiple denials during his police interview about being intoxicated.
Police also recovered six bags of a powdery substance from Richard Evans that Wright said he suspected were either methamphetamine or fentanyl.
As of Friday afternoon, Evans remained in Logan County Detention Center under a $1 million cash bond.