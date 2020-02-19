A witness to a deadly stabbing at Wheel Mobile Home Park told police the suspect claimed to have stabbed Somrhut Phan more than 30 times, according to a detective's testimony.
Phan, 29, was killed Jan. 30 inside a trailer at the park on Dishman Lane. Mach Sar, 35, of Elkhart, Ind., was charged with murder.
On Wednesday, Sar appeared in Warren District Court for a preliminary hearing, at which Detective Mike Nade of the Bowling Green Police Department testified.
During questioning from Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron, Nade said Sar had been staying at the trailer, where a cousin lived.
Police were called to the park about 5 a.m. Jan. 30 and found Phan on the kitchen floor "bleeding severely," according to Nade.
After speaking with witnesses, police learned Phan had been stabbed multiple times, and Sar was identified as a suspect.
By the time police arrived, Sar had left with his girlfriend, and he was located later that day in Indiana by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Police learned of an apparent financial motive for the attack.
"We believe Phan had taken a picture of a debit card or taken some money from (Sar)," Nade said.
One of the witnesses in the trailer reported to police that she woke up to the sounds of an argument and walked in on Sar on top of Phan, attacking him.
Nade said Sar admitted his involvement in the attack to another witness.
"Sar told (the witness) that he had stabbed Phan approximately 30 times and he was aiming for his heart," Nade said Wednesday.
Police found a 10-inch kitchen knife about 10 yards from the trailer, and blood samples were obtained from the trailer and Sar's vehicle.
Nade testified that he was not aware of any prior history of violence between Sar and Phan.
When Sar was apprehended in Indiana, he made a statement to police that a masked intruder had attacked Phan, but when detectives pressed Sar on his account, he ended the interview and asked for an attorney, Nade said.
No other witnesses at the scene reported seeing a masked intruder at the park.
A number of children who were at the scene will be interviewed by investigators at the Barren River Child Advocacy Center.
Warren District Judge Sam Potter bound Sar's case over to the grand jury.
Sar remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.
