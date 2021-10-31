A Bowling Green man arrested by police investigating a fatal overdose saw the criminal case against him advance to a grand jury on Friday.
Jacob Yadon, 34, of Bowling Green, appeared in Warren District Court for a preliminary hearing in his case. He is charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).
Yadon was arrested Oct. 22 after interviews with police.
Detective Wade Hughes of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force testified that he was informed Oct. 18 of an overdose death on Old Nashville Road being investigated by law enforcement.
Hughes identified the overdose victim in court as Brandon Reed.
An arrest citation, which does not name the victim, said a preliminary autopsy showed the presence of fentanyl, amphetamine and benzodiazepines and no lethal trauma.
Through multiple interviews and reviews of messages on several cellphones after obtaining search warrants, Hughes said detectives identified drug transactions involving Yadon.
Hughes said that in an Oct. 19 police interview, Yadon confirmed having sold heroin on two occasions outside a store at Louisville Road and Bristow Road on Oct. 17.
Yadon was interviewed a second time on Oct. 22, the date of his arrest.
Hughes testified that there was no intention initially to take Yadon into custody on that date.
“He made statements which indicated to our belief that he was suicidal,” Hughes said of Yadon.
Hughes testified that police obtained video surveillance footage that appears to show at least one of the transactions allegedly involving Yadon, and that Reed’s vehicle can be seen in the footage along with another person who Hughes said “was in essence middlemanning the sale.”
Hughes identified Reed as the victim during questioning by Yadon’s court-appointed attorney, Kayla Fugate of the state Department of Public Advocacy.
When Fugate asked who Yadon admitted selling drugs to, Hughes said he was reluctant to answer, initially citing the ongoing nature of the investigation and elaborating that there was a concern for the safety of several people at this stage of the investigation.
Yadon remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $7,500 cash bond.