A Bowling Green man arrested after an investigation into a 14-year-old’s death from a suspected fentanyl overdose saw his case proceed Wednesday to a grand jury.
Lwin Ko, 25, appeared in Warren District Court for a preliminary hearing in a case in which he is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ko is one of two people arrested in connection with the death of the 14-year-old boy.
Lar Mu, 20, currently faces charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, the 14-year-old was dropped off at an area hospital on April 8 after a suspected overdose and died on April 13 from what police have termed “medical complications.”
Testifying in court on Wednesday, BGPD Detective Alex Wright said police reviewed surveillance video footage from Speedway at Broadway Avenue and Covington Street from last month that showed the 14-year-old arriving in a vehicle with Mu and another person and a second vehicle appearing to contain Ko, with the 14-year-old later seen standing by Ko’s vehicle.
“I had knowledge of (Ko’s) appearance from another investigation related to fentanyl trafficking,” Wright said in court.
Ko was arrested April 18 after pulling into Jumpin Jack’s on Stonehenge Avenue.
Wright said that after the vehicle was stopped, a passenger told police there would likely be fentanyl and paraphernalia in the vehicle, giving police probable cause to search the vehicle.
Police found foil with burn marks and straws used to ingest drugs in the vehicle, and Ko was found to have 15 M30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl, Wright said.
“In general, Ko did admit to trafficking fentanyl as a means to purchasing fentanyl for his personal consumption,” Wright said, adding that the trafficking charge against Ko was related to the pills allegedly in his possession at the time of his arrest.
