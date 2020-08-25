A Warren County judge sent to a grand jury two criminal cases against a man wounded this month by police in an officer-involved shooting.
Joseph Compton, 37, of Bowling Green, appeared Monday via video conference for a preliminary hearing in two cases in Warren District Court.
Compton is charged with attempted murder (police officer) and first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) based on allegations that he drove a car toward a city police officer commanding him to stop.
In a separate case, Compton is charged with theft by unlawful taking, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Compton was wounded Aug. 16 by a gunshot from a Bowling Green Police Department officer investigating a theft complaint in which Compton was a suspect.
BGPD Detective Alex Wright testified that city police responded to a theft complaint at Payne’s A-1 Towing, 550 Power St., where an employee reported witnessing a man stealing a pressure washer, push mower, vehicle keys, cash and other items.
Wright said the employee attempted to keep the thief on the lot until police arrived, but the suspect left in a Ford Fusion that the employee followed to the 500 block of West 10th Avenue.
Two BGPD officers were called to West 10th Avenue to investigate and were able to locate some of the stolen items behind a residence and the car associated with the theft at a neighboring residence, Wright said.
Police located Compton in the Ford Fusion and commanded him to stop, and the car backed into a tree before changing gears, Kentucky State Police Detective Wesley Medley said.
Both BGPD officers had their weapons drawn in an attempt to stop the car, and body camera footage from one of the officers shows the car accelerating toward the officer standing in the driveway, Medley said.
“The subject ducked down and had one hand on the wheel while continuing to accelerate,” Medley said.
The officer in the driveway fired three rounds at the car, one of which wounded Compton, who was wearing a sling on his left arm during his court appearance Monday.
The BGPD officer who fired the shots wasn’t named during the hearing.
Police pursued the vehicle, but Wright said that the suspect’s “extremely erratic” driving led to police losing track of the car in the area around Gayle Way, Plain Avenue and Stubbins Street.
Law enforcement later learned that Compton checked himself into TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital to treat his gunshot wound, initially telling hospital officials that he had been wounded in a carjacking in Nashville, Medley said.
According to an arrest citation, police spoke with a man who brought Compton to the emergency room, the man reporting that Compton told him he was shot by police because he tried to run over an officer.
Wright and Medley both testified that Compton invoked his right to a lawyer and declined to give a statement to police.
Compton remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $250,000 cash bond.
