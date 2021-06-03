A Bowling Green man charged in a drive-by shooting saw his case bound over Thursday to a grand jury.
Warren District Judge John Brown found probable cause to forward the case at a preliminary hearing for Christopher Lancaster, 24, of Bowling Green.
Lancaster is charged with complicity to commit first-degree assault, three counts of attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units, drug unspecified) and trafficking in marijuana (greater than eight ounces but less than five pounds).
Lancaster’s name came up during the investigation into the shooting of Benjamin Blevins, 26, of Bowling Green.
Blevins suffered gunshot wounds to his stomach and legs in the May 16 incident in the 1100 block of Beauty Avenue. He was treated at The Medical Center.
Bowling Green Police Department Detective Alex Wright testified Thursday that police who responded to the scene spoke with witnesses who were present when the shots were fired.
One witness, Hannah Johnson, said she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, Tony Muse, throughout the day and that Muse had come to an address at Beauty Avenue to return some belongings, Wright said.
Johnson told police that after Muse left the residence, he returned in a vehicle with three other people, one of whom was a juvenile.
Other witnesses reported there was a verbal confrontation at the scene and then the vehicle carrying Muse, the juvenile and the other people drove away.
Minutes after that, a red four-door Dodge Ram drove past the residence, turned around at the dead end and drove past the other way, and four shots were reportedly fired, Wright said.
Johnson told police she remembered the juvenile was sitting in the back passenger seat, where a window was open.
“(Johnson) said she did not see (the juvenile) with a gun, but she did state that that was the only window down in the back of the truck,” Wright said.
Other witnesses at the scene claimed to have seen the juvenile with a gun, Wright said, and the juvenile was arrested May 18.
Through interviews with witnesses, police learned that after the juvenile left the area with Muse and the other two people, he got into a red Dodge Ram in the area of Double Springs Road with a man with dreadlocks, Wright said.
A witness said she was familiar with the man in the truck, reporting that she knew him by his initials and telling police that she believed that the man and the juvenile were involved in a gang, Wright said.
Additional investigation enabled police to identify the man as Lancaster, Wright said.
On May 18, detectives observed a Dodge Ram leaving a Beech Bend Road address associated with Lancaster and conducted a traffic stop at Riverview Drive and Center Street.
Wright said police searched the vehicle and found a firearm that had been reported stolen, about 1.75 pounds of marijuana, more than six ounces of suspected methamphetamine and a pill bottle containing several unknown pills.
Lancaster, the juvenile and Kobee Lancaster, 22, of Bowling Green, were arrested on various charges.
The three people were brought to BGPD headquarters, where they declined to make any statements, Wright said.
Kobee Lancaster, who was charged with multiple drug trafficking counts, receiving stolen property (firearm) and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, waived his preliminary hearing Thursday and had his case sent directly to the grand jury.
Christopher Lancaster remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $250,000 cash bond.