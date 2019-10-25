A grand jury will consider criminal charges against a Bowling Green woman accused of shooting a man last week following an argument about a necklace.
Sherita Jones, 27, appeared Friday in Warren District Court for a preliminary hearing on charges of first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and falsely reporting an incident.
Jones is accused of shooting Chelton Lindsey in the left leg Oct. 18 in the 1200 block of Vine Street. She was arrested Tuesday by the Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD Detective Rebecca Robbins testified Friday that police spoke to Lindsey at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, where Lindsey reported he had been in a verbal argument with a woman "he was familiar with from the neighborhood," Robbins said.
The detective testified the dispute had to do with a necklace that Lindsey said the woman tried to give him a week earlier to sell. Lindsey reportedly claimed to have declined to accept the necklace, but the woman believed he had taken it for himself.
An arrest citation describes Lindsey reporting that the woman pointed a chrome/silver handgun from her vehicle at him and threatened him, and then he walked away.
Then, he heard a loud noise and felt a burning sensation in his leg, Robbins said.
Surveillance camera footage from a nearby residence was collected by police during the investigation.
"You can seem them talking, possibly arguing," Robbins said of the footage. "She gets into the vehicle and (Lindsey) starts to walk away. He's walking and you can see him sort of jump, then grab his leg and go down."
Lindsey described the woman's vehicle as a baby blue car, and another witness described hearing the shooting and observing a light blue Chevrolet Caprice drive away.
That witness recognized the car as one he had seen at a Vine Street apartment on previous occasions, according to an arrest citation.
Police found the car there that night, learned it was registered to Jones and attempted to make contact with her.
After getting no answer at her apartment, police impounded the vehicle, Robbins said.
On Oct. 19, Jones reported via BGPD's website that her car had been stolen.
Detectives interviewed her Tuesday and she admitted she knew police had actually seized her car because her neighbors told her about it before she reported it stolen, Robbins said.
Jones denied any involvement in the shooting, saying she was at an acquaintance's apartment on Fair Street the entire day.
Police went to the apartment to talk with that person, who said Jones visited multiple times that day. The person went on to say Jones claimed to have been the suspect in the shooting and had witnessed her with a chrome/silver handgun with a white handle, Robbins said.
Jones remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
