A Bowling Green man suspected in connection with a double homicide waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday and agreed to have his case sent directly to a grand jury.
Cheston Wynn, 33, is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Wynn was arrested July 7 in connection with the deaths of Latravion D. Briggs, 20, and Mark A. Dice Jr., 24, both of Bowling Green.
Briggs and Dice were shot July 1 at Mobile Estates Mobile Home Park on Nashville Road, according to the Bowling Green Police Department.
Briggs' body was found on the road outside a mobile home on Lot 56. Dice was taken to The Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
On Wednesday, Wynn appeared in Warren District Court with his attorney, John Stewart, who said that Wynn would waive his preliminary hearing.
Warren District Judge John Brown sent the case to a grand jury.
Wynn is currently free on a $10,000 cash bond that was posted the day after his arrest, according to court records.
Under state law, possessing a handgun as a convicted felon is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, though the penalty can be enhanced if a suspect is also convicted of being a persistent felony offender.
In 2013, Wynn pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to charges of second-degree manslaughter and first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the 2009 death of William Clark, 49, who was shot at a Carpenter Court apartment. Wynn, who was originally charged with murder in that case, received a 15-year sentence.
A second suspect in the Mobile Estates case, Lorenzo Jerome Graham, 23, of Bowling Green, has a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court set for July 29 on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
According to an arrest citation, police located Graham inside the trailer at Lot 56 with unknown injuries.
Graham is accused of hiding a gun in a dishwasher at the mobile home.
