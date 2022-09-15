SCOTTSVILLE – Criminal charges against one of the people charged in a fatal Allen County crash were referred Wednesday to a grand jury.
Desiree O’Neal, 34, of Hendersonville, Tenn., appeared in Allen District Court for a preliminary hearing in which she is charged with first-degree manslaughter by complicity and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
O’Neal was the passenger in a 2017 Nissan that struck a 2006 Buick driven by Vernon D. Cooper on Sept. 1 at U.S. 31-E and Ky. 100.
Cooper, 78, was pronounced dead at The Medical Center in Scottsville.
The driver of the Nissan, Annissa Stanton, 28, of Nashville, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and other traffic offenses.
According to an arrest citation, investigation determined the Nissan failed to stop at a red light and crossed into the path of Cooper’s vehicle.
Officer Tom Suoy of the Scottsville Police Department testified that Stanton and O’Neal were also treated for injuries at The Medical Center in Scottsville.
Suoy said an empty liquor bottle was found in the driver’s seat of the Nissan, which was registered to O’Neal.
Stanton and O’Neal exhibited slurred speech and unsteadiness on their feet, Suoy said.
“Neither person knew where they were or why they were there,” Suoy said in court.
Suoy said O’Neal made statements to a paramedic that she and Stanton had been drinking and using heroin all night prior to traveling, although O’Neal’s arrest citation makes no mention of heroin use.
The officer testified that O’Neal was charged with first-degree manslaughter by complicity for allowing Stanton to drive O’Neal’s vehicle despite knowing she was intoxicated.
Allen District Judge Martha Harrison kept O’Neal in the Allen County Detention Center under a $30,000 cash bond.
Stanton was scheduled to appear Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, but Harrison continued the appearance to Sept. 28 after Stanton said she had not been able to hire an attorney.
Harrison appointed a public defender to represent Stanton.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdaily news.com.
