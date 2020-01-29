A Bowling Green man who was arrested following a shooting at O'Charley's that left two men dead had come to the restaurant after being contacted by the daughter of one of the victims, a detective testified Wednesday.
The case against Terry A. Stice II, 44, who is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, was sent to the grand jury following a preliminary hearing before Warren District Judge Sam Potter.
The incident Friday night left Elijsha Taylor, 21, and Michael Russell, 40, dead from gunshot wounds. The Bowling Green Police Department believes Taylor shot Russell in the parking lot of the Scottsville Road restaurant and then Stice fatally shot Taylor before firing multiple rounds at an SUV that left the scene.
Russell was conscious when police arrived at the parking lot but died Saturday at an area hospital.
BGPD Detective Eric Stroud testified Wednesday that the conflict began inside the restaurant when Russell's daughter, Paige Russell, saw a male named Nick Robey sitting in a booth near her seat at the bar.
Stroud testified that Paige Russell believed Robey had been involved in a robbery about a year ago in which she was the victim, an incident that Stroud said was not reported to law enforcement at the time.
After seeing Robey, Paige Russell notified her father and Stice, who came to O'Charley's.
After arriving there, Stice reportedly approached Robey, who was sitting in a booth with Kayla Penny, and asked him if he remembered the woman sitting at the bar, to which Robey responded he didn't, Stroud said.
Paige Russell later approached the booth and asked Robey if he remembered her, and Robey again said that he did not remember.
"She then said words to the effect of, 'Tonight, you're going to remember me,' " Stroud said.
Robey then contacted Taylor, with Stroud testifying that Robey informed Taylor of the situation and believed a confrontation was going to occur. Robey asked Taylor to come to Bowling Green from Franklin.
"I don't know if (Robey) requested Taylor to bring a gun or not," Stroud said during questioning in court.
In the parking lot, Taylor shot Russell, and then Stice shot Taylor, striking him three times, Stroud said.
Stice told police that an SUV struck him and knocked him to the ground during the incident and he fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, shattering the back window.
Police found at least 12 spent rounds at the scene and Taylor's gun was found next to his body, Stroud said.
The SUV, which was carrying Robey and Penny, returned to the scene that night. No weapons were found in the vehicle, Stroud said.
"Robey said he was being shot at and he was scared as his reasons for leaving," Stroud said.
Police became aware of Stice as a person of interest after speaking with members of Russell's family.
Stice described being hit by the SUV and firing at the vehicle, and he was arrested Saturday.
During an interview, Stice claimed to have thrown the gun into a field on Three Springs Road, but Stroud said investigators were unable to find the weapon in the location described by Stice.
On Sunday, police interviewed Stice at Warren County Regional Jail and Stice said he knew where the gun was and he would provide it to police if he could be released from jail on a surety bond, Stroud said. The detective replied that any bond decision would not be up to him.
Police are continuing to examine forensic evidence and attempting to obtain surveillance video footage from the area as part of their investigation, and more charges may be filed.
